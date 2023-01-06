Read full article on original website
muddyriversports.com
‘All I know is it was close’: Officials rule Hoyt’s 3-pointer comes split-second late as Raiders fall
HIGHLAND, Ill. — Jake Hoyt was very diplomatic with his answer when asked if the 3-pointer he launched as time expired beat the buzzer. “All I know is that it was close,” he said. Close enough for a debate. With the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team trailing...
Central Illinois Proud
Washington police looking for two missing teens
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Washington Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens Monday. According to a Facebook post, 14-year-old Chloe Blackwell and 14-year-old Taylor Duncan were last seen on Friday. It is believed that the two girls might be together in Peoria. Blackwell...
News Channel Nebraska
One person injured following Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Tuesday. According to authorities, they responded to the scene around 12:25 a.m. and located a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound. Officials said OFD medics transported the victim to the Nebraska Medical Center for treatment...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria
Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.
News Channel Nebraska
Mike Wright, age 46 of Malvern, IA
Michael "Mike" John Wright, age 46 of Malvern, IA died Friday, January 6, 2023 at his home unexpectedly. Mike was born March 30, 1976 in Council Bluffs, IA to John Orville Wright and Marcia Kay (Ehrens) Wright. He was married to Anita Lee Hardy on February 27 in 1999. Mike...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
FREMONT, Neb. -- A man from Fremont was found dead inside of an apartment in Council Bluffs, Iowa. According to a press release from the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 200 block of S 4th St. at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday for a report of gunshots heard inside the building.
News Channel Nebraska
Patricia Ann Kleine
Patricia Ann Kleine, age 89 of Lexington (formerly of Auburn), passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Lexington Regional Health Center. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Jim and Carole of Elwood; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Robert Perales of Lincoln; grandchildren Katie Kleine, Xavier, Mateo, and Gabriel Perales; other relatives and friends.
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple Peoria shootings on Saturday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Police responded to two different shootings in Peoria on Saturday night. According to a Peoria Police press release, the 1900 block of N. Wisconsin had a 28-round ShotSpotter Alert at approximately 10:58 p.m. When officers arrived, witnesses confirmed that a juvenile’s birthday party was underway when...
News Channel Nebraska
Convenient store reportedly robbed with firearm in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery of a convenient store. OPD said officers were dispatched to Casey's, 3909 N 132nd St., on Sunday around 4:40 a.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said the suspect is a black man who reportedly came into the...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in alleged assault in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- One man was reportedly injured in an assault on Saturday in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to a nearby hospital around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday for a reported felony assault. Officers said a 21-year-old man appeared at the emergency room and had a...
Central Illinois Proud
66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation
UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
News Channel Nebraska
Parents seek assurance of safety for Nebraska City life skills class
NEBRASKA CITY – A Nebraska City family is still waiting for assurance that the life skills class at the Nebraska City High School is safe for their child. A police investigation led to criminal charges being filed against a teacher and two paraprofessionals on allegations of abuse against an autistic student with a debilitating heart condition, but the child’s mother wanted the court to hear Monday about an additional member of the staff that is expected to remain in the classroom.
1470 WMBD
Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus
OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
News Channel Nebraska
Oakland man sentenced on theft charges
OAKLAND, Neb. -- Theft charges send an Oakland man to prison for four years. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Seth Gatewood, of Oakland, was sentenced on Monday. He will serve four years in prison for two counts of felony theft. Gatewood pleaded guilty in October 2022. Officials...
25newsnow.com
Peoria County farmer, ex-broadcaster leaves high-profile Pritzker Administration post
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Director Colleen Callahan is leaving her job Jan. 16 as Gov. JB Pritzker starts his second term. Callahan is a Peoria County farmer and former agribusiness director for WMBD Radio and Television in Peoria. Pritzker appointed Callahan as IDNR director in 2019.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Van makes it across tracks as train hits trailer
NEBRASKA CITY – The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office reports an accident Jan. 5 involving a trailer pulled by a Chevrolet Express van owned by Omaha Door and Window Co and a Union Pacific Train west of Highway 75 on B Road. An accident report says the driver of...
wcbu.org
City of Peoria offering cop Jeremy Layman more than $90k to resign rather than return to force
The city of Peoria is offering more than $90,000 to encourage a Peoria police officer to resign. Officer Jeremy Layman was fired in Feb. 2018 for violating departmental policy. The allegations included his wearing of a "Baby Daddy Removal Team" t-shirt, and derogatory social media comments about residents of Peoria's majority-Black South Side.
News Channel Nebraska
OPD investigates death following disturbance call
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a man died in the presence of Omaha Police Officers. OPD said officers were called to a home on S. 166th Avenue Circle for a domestic disturbance. Shortly afterward, according to OPD, a 41-year-old Omaha man then left the home and entered a vehicle.
News Channel Nebraska
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
News Channel Nebraska
Non-profit that 'struggles' to raise money, part of federal probe
The fall-out from a federal investigation finds an inner-city program designed to help kids, going into the new year with a huge dent to its bottom line. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s office telling NCN, the city has suspended $341,500 from Police Athletics for Community Engagement, commonly known as PACE.
