wamc.org
Springfield City Councilor who said he'd subpoena police commissioners loses committee assignment
New committee assignments for City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts include one notable shakeup. City Councilor Victor Davila, who made headlines a month ago when he said he would consider issuing subpoenas to compel the members of the Board of Police Commissioners to appear at Public Safety Committee meetings, has been removed both as chairman and as a member of the committee.
Native groups say they’ll fight revised plan for controversial Northampton roundabout
NORTHAMPTON — A new plan from the state Department of Transportation for a tighter roundabout at North King and Hatfield streets isn’t swaying a Native American critic tasked with protecting the 8,000-year-old undisturbed village hidden under the earth near the site. “What really galls me is that the...
franklincountynow.com
Portland Loo To Be Installed By Greenfield Skate Park
(Greenfield, MA) A public restroom is coming to downtown Greenfield this June. Mayor Wedegartner has set aside $200,000 of ARPA funds for the purchase of a Portland Loo. A Portland Loo is specifically designed for safety, cleanliness, and durability. The Portland Loo was designed over ten years ago from an...
theberkshireedge.com
Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline
Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Northeast Private Client Group Sell Mixed-Use Property in Gardner for $2,320,000
Newton, MA– Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) announced the sale of the Central Street Mixed-Use in Gardner, Massachusetts. Senior Associate Tim McGeary represented the seller and procured the buyers for the mixed-use transaction. Central Street Mixed-Use: located in Gardner, Massachusetts, sold for $2,320,000. The Central Street Mixed-use currently consists...
Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll
SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff
WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
Greenfield Community College former downtown campus sold
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College Foundation sold the college’s former downtown campus center for $700,000 at the end of December. The sale was recorded Dec. 29 at the Franklin County Registry of Deeds. The college moved the remaining services and staff to its main campus a few miles...
UMass Memorial calls off planned merger with Heywood Hospital in Gardner
UMass Memorial Health and Heywood Hospital in Gardner have called off their merger eight months after signing a letter of intent for the two Central Massachusetts entities to join. UMass Memorial President and CEO Eric Dickson told employees in a memo on Thursday that the two sides have worked to...
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Frankie’s Pizza in Longmeadow
Frankie's Pizza on Maple Road in Longmeadow will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
iBerkshires.com
Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
Eyewitness News
Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties January 8, 2023 edition
Amanda Marie Cotto and Jeffrey Craig Barsaleau to Stephine S. Busbee, 55 Royal Lane, $240,100. Anthony J. Smigelski Jr., and Patricia A. Sniegowski to Fahad Rajee, 1001 Suffield St., $335,000.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms
RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?
It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
Car vs House accident in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
Mass State Police Announce Another Sobriety Checkpoint For This Friday, 1/13
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for later this week, Friday, January 13th into Saturday, January 14th. According to...
Pedestrian hit by car on Daggett Drive in West Springfield
The West Springfield Police Department was sent to the area of Daggett Drive for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
Palmer man and two Springfield residents arrested after loaded firearm, drugs found in idling vehicle
Police seized a loaded large-capacity firearm, drugs, and cash near the intersection of Undine Circle and Stapleton Road in Springfield.
