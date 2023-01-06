ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

wamc.org

Springfield City Councilor who said he'd subpoena police commissioners loses committee assignment

New committee assignments for City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts include one notable shakeup. City Councilor Victor Davila, who made headlines a month ago when he said he would consider issuing subpoenas to compel the members of the Board of Police Commissioners to appear at Public Safety Committee meetings, has been removed both as chairman and as a member of the committee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
franklincountynow.com

Portland Loo To Be Installed By Greenfield Skate Park

(Greenfield, MA) A public restroom is coming to downtown Greenfield this June. Mayor Wedegartner has set aside $200,000 of ARPA funds for the purchase of a Portland Loo. A Portland Loo is specifically designed for safety, cleanliness, and durability. The Portland Loo was designed over ten years ago from an...
GREENFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline

Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Northeast Private Client Group Sell Mixed-Use Property in Gardner for $2,320,000

Newton, MA– Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) announced the sale of the Central Street Mixed-Use in Gardner, Massachusetts. Senior Associate Tim McGeary represented the seller and procured the buyers for the mixed-use transaction. Central Street Mixed-Use: located in Gardner, Massachusetts, sold for $2,320,000. The Central Street Mixed-use currently consists...
GARDNER, MA
MassLive.com

Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll

SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Public Market is Now Hiring Floor Staff

WORCESTER - The Worcester Public Market is now hiring floor staff to greet customers, clear tables and help the market's vendors. The market is hiring multiple floor staff members for light duty tasks. Hours are flexible but reliable candidates must be able to work weekends. Interested candidates can walk into...
WORCESTER, MA
iBerkshires.com

Brazilian Cuisine Comes to Berkshire County

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Homemade Brazilian cuisine is now available to Berkshire County patrons thanks to the opening of Espetinho Carioca, located at 48 B North St. This family run restaurant is working to fill that niche, sharing recipes passed down by generations with the community. The Melo family first...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Eyewitness News

Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished. The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning. It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community. The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in...
ENFIELD, CT
commonwealthmagazine.org

Climate change taking toll on Mass. farms

RYAN VOILAND, owner of Red Fire Farm in Montague and Granby, says growing organic vegetables is hard enough, but doing it amidst climate change makes it nearly impossible. In 2021, his crops suffered significant damage due to excessive rains. This past year the drought forced him to water his crops repeatedly, which yielded a decent harvest but required him to pay more for labor and fuel than he could get for his crops at market.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Does Massachusetts Allow You to Put Frozen Food Boxes in the Recycling Bin?

It's a chore that we all have to do. Grocery shopping. Although shopping for groceries can be time-consuming and feel like work there are many stores in Massachusetts that offer delivery right to your car which started becoming an option during the pandemic. There are three stores that I shop at in Pittsfield on a regular basis for groceries and I always choose the delivery to my vehicle option. For me, it makes life a bit easier.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Car vs House accident in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night around 11 p.m. the Springfield Fire Department was called to an accident on Garvey Street. A car hit a house at 260 Garvey Street Friday night in Springfield. One of the victims had to be extracted by the Springfield Fire Department but is expected to be ok.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

