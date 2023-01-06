SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.

