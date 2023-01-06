ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Georgia fans flocking to Los Angeles, but bettors like TCU, ticket demand in Texas

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Pmqt_0k5U68Or00

LOS ANGELES — Flights arrived in Los Angeles on Thursday filled with fans clad in red and black, an early indication the Georgia Bulldogs’ fans will be in takeover mode once again.

Coach Kirby Smart could be on the verge of becoming the first coach since Alabama’s Nick Saban (2011-2012) to lead his program to back-to-back national championships.

Smart was a part of those Crimson Tide teams, serving as that program’s defensive coordinator from 2008-2015.

DawgNation.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
111K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy