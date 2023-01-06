Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Norton Sports Health offers free training for the Marathon, Mini Marathon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Sports Health is offering a free training program for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival's Marathon and Mini Marathon. Kickoff is Thursday, January 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Derby Museum at 704 Central Ave. in Louisville. A free training manual will be given out on Thursday, and members of the Norton Sports Health Team will be there to answer any questions.
wdrb.com
Fusion Stretch & Wellness uses assisted stretching to help people improve mobility and posture
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A good stretch may help you on your fitness journey in the New Year. WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Fusion Stretch & Wellness to learn the benefits of stretching. Elizabeth Elliott is a practitioner of holistic healing. Her disciplines include Yoga, massage, Reiki and stretch therapy.
wdrb.com
Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
Wave 3
New York style bagels are in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
wdrb.com
Waterfront park nominated for Best Riverwalk; cast your vote now
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park has been nominated for Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Last year, Waterfront Park came in fourth place behind Detroit, Cincinnati and Wilmington. This year, the park wants to claim first place, but needs the community's help by voting. People...
wdrb.com
Couple gets engaged during on-court surprise at UofL basketball game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fans got engaged at a University of Louisville men's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center last week. A woman named Hannah thought she and her boyfriend were playing a fan contest on the court during a break of a basketball game between Louisville and Wake Forest. She was blindfolded and surprised when she turned around to see her boyfriend on one knee.
Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
wdrb.com
Girl Scout cookie season kicks off Saturday online
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Online sales for Girl Scout cookies begin Saturday. Girls are busy setting up their digital cookie websites for online orders. Orders will be available for shipping beginning Feb. 27 here. This year, a new cookie, called Raspberry Rally, is available exclusively online. In-person cookie booths will...
wdrb.com
New bar opens under ownership of Red Top HotDogs in Shelby Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former restaurant in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been transformed into a bar that could seem familiar to patrons. The Keswick opened on Friday night under the ownership of Red Top HotDogs, which closed its restaurant at the same location in September, but continued to operate its food truck. After founding the food truck, Ryan and Rachel Cohee opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Logan and Mary streets in 2018.
wdrb.com
Churchill Downs Paddock filled with construction workers as 2-year redesign takes shape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on the redesign of the Churchill Downs Paddock is taking shape. In early 2022, Churchill Downs announced plans to redesign the space. Crews got to work right after the Spring Meet. The traditional paddock where the horses are saddled for races including the Kentucky Oaks...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Wedding Show helps soon-to-be couples plan future special day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Wedding season is still about five months away but on Saturday, hundreds of people were making plans to tie the knot. The band, The Crashers, did just that at the Kentucky Wedding Show at the Louisville Marriott Downtown. More than 70 vendors, all part of...
wdrb.com
The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
wdrb.com
NWSL fines Racing Louisville FC $200k, permanently bans former coach Christy Holly
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The National Women's Soccer League has fined Racing Louisville Football Club and permanently banned former manager Christy Holly in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against the coach by a former player, Erin Simon. The $200,000 fine was issued without specific explanation, but was not...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Derby Festival introduces Royal Court to preside over nearly 70 spring events
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's Royal Court was introduced Monday morning. The women will attend nearly 70 KDF events this spring, beginning March 16, serving as official ambassadors for the city of Louisville. The women earn scholarship money, sponsor gifts and a complimentary wardrobe. "This is such...
wdrb.com
Renovation underway to push 138-year-old Mellwood Tavern into the future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Patrick Gregory says the fried chicken and a community of local music has kept the Mellwood Tavern in business at Brownsboro Road and Mellwood Avenue — in some form — for more than 138 years. The Louisville bourbon bar has been a staple of...
wdrb.com
French Lick Resort's Lonestar Overnight Getaway
Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network; here's what we know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-based celebrity chef Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson is hosting a new Food Network series called "Superchef Grudge Match". In the new show, Ferguson stages "two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe."
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the princesses: Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You don't have to travel to Buckingham Palace to get a glimpse of royalty. You can now find it right here in the Commonwealth!. The Kentucky Derby Festival on Monday introduced its 2023 Royal Court, tapping five young women to serve as Princesses at this year's festival.
wdrb.com
LiHEAP crisis component utility assistance program for Louisville residents begins Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The crisis component of Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for people in Louisville began on Monday, but appointments filled up quickly. Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services spokesperson said the appointments were full within the first few hours. They are working to...
wdrb.com
Scottsburg radio station owner dies at hospital after suffering stroke in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner died Sunday night after initially suffering a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice's daughter, Amy Nichols, says he passed way around 7:30 p.m. "For those of you who prayed so hard, please know your prayers were felt and answered," Nichols said...
