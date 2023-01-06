ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

wdrb.com

Norton Sports Health offers free training for the Marathon, Mini Marathon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Sports Health is offering a free training program for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival's Marathon and Mini Marathon. Kickoff is Thursday, January 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kentucky Derby Museum at 704 Central Ave. in Louisville. A free training manual will be given out on Thursday, and members of the Norton Sports Health Team will be there to answer any questions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Save A Lot holding contest for free groceries for a year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discount grocery chain is offering free groceries for a year. Save A Lot is holding a national sweepstakes that gives one winner $5,200 of groceries for 2023. The contest goes through Jan. 22, with the winner being announced after the close of the promotion. "We...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New York style bagels are in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New York style bagels made daily from scratch. That’s what Maya Bagels Express wants it’s customers to know when they stop by. The bagel shop at 3029 Poplar Level Road is now open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. to serve breakfast and brunch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Waterfront park nominated for Best Riverwalk; cast your vote now

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park has been nominated for Best Riverwalk by USA Today's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Last year, Waterfront Park came in fourth place behind Detroit, Cincinnati and Wilmington. This year, the park wants to claim first place, but needs the community's help by voting. People...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Couple gets engaged during on-court surprise at UofL basketball game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two fans got engaged at a University of Louisville men's basketball game at the KFC Yum! Center last week. A woman named Hannah thought she and her boyfriend were playing a fan contest on the court during a break of a basketball game between Louisville and Wake Forest. She was blindfolded and surprised when she turned around to see her boyfriend on one knee.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Game Shop suddenly closing its doors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the oldest-running, locally-owned game stores in Louisville is closing its doors for good this month. The Louisville Game Shop has been serving the Highland community for 18 years, supplying locals with board games, role playing games, miniature games and more. On the business's homepage,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off Saturday online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Online sales for Girl Scout cookies begin Saturday. Girls are busy setting up their digital cookie websites for online orders. Orders will be available for shipping beginning Feb. 27 here. This year, a new cookie, called Raspberry Rally, is available exclusively online. In-person cookie booths will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

New bar opens under ownership of Red Top HotDogs in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former restaurant in the Shelby Park neighborhood has been transformed into a bar that could seem familiar to patrons. The Keswick opened on Friday night under the ownership of Red Top HotDogs, which closed its restaurant at the same location in September, but continued to operate its food truck. After founding the food truck, Ryan and Rachel Cohee opened a brick-and-mortar location at the corner of Logan and Mary streets in 2018.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The new Bolt + Tie community in Clarksville has something for everyone

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- The "Bolt + Tie" work-live community has changed the landscape of Clarksville's riverfront. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores some of the micro retail studios. The Bolt + Tie development opened in May 2021, creating a vibrant residential area. It is located in South Clarksville Downtown near the...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

French Lick Resort's Lonestar Overnight Getaway

French Lick Resort wants to give you a one-night stay in the two-bedroom Governors Suite and (4) tickets to see country music legends Lonestar in concert on January 21st!. Enter daily for your chance to win this great getaway from French Lick Resort.
WHAS11

Louisville chef to host new series airing on Food Network; here's what we know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville-based celebrity chef Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson is hosting a new Food Network series called "Superchef Grudge Match". In the new show, Ferguson stages "two different battles between chefs who have beefs with each other to finally bury the hatchet and win $10,000 cash, a prized knife from the losing chef and lifelong bragging rights over their food foe."
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet the princesses: Derby Festival crowns 2023 Royal Court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You don't have to travel to Buckingham Palace to get a glimpse of royalty. You can now find it right here in the Commonwealth!. The Kentucky Derby Festival on Monday introduced its 2023 Royal Court, tapping five young women to serve as Princesses at this year's festival.
LOUISVILLE, KY

