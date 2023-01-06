Read full article on original website
Vincennes Board of Works Approves Change Order for Pantheon Marquee
The Vincennes Board of Works has approved a change order for the marquee of the Pantheon Business Theatre in downtown Vincennes. The order allows the spending of just over $3,500 for upgraded electric work to the marquee. That includes a power connector and time clock on the marquee itself. The...
New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses
The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
More State Grants are Possible for Broadband Internet Expansion
A state grant has led to further broadband Internet access across rural parts of Indiana. Among the latest extensions is improved broadband work for the City of Bicknell. R-T-C Communications is actively upgrading the service for Bicknell Citizens. Jasper State Senator Mark Messmer says the extension is part of Governor...
Today’s the Day for Memorial Bridge Closure in Vincennes
Today is the day for a planned closure of the Memorial Bridge in downtown Vincennes. From today on, the bridge will be closed until the end of April. The bridge is part of State Road 441; it connects Indiana to Illinois across the Wabash River. The bridge can be detoured by using the Red Skelton Bridge on U.S. 50.
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is delayed until approval from the Department of Homeland Security
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Churchill Downs can take the next steps in building the casino, it needs approval from the Department of Homeland Security. Much has already been done at the site of the Queen of Terre Haute Casino. Crews can't erect steel until the casino gets approval...
Vincennes City Council Committee to Talk Trash Monday of Next Week
The Vincennes City Council’s Neighborhoods & Housing Committee will meet Monday of next week to start discussion of trash collection reform. The City is currently on a trash sticker system to pay for the service. However, in recent months, Council members have considered other options to more efficiently handle the service.
Desk Space Still Available at Pantheon Business Theatre
The Vincennes Pantheon continues seeking co-workers for their spaces at the downtown Vincennes location. The business location is the space for the renovated Pantheon Theater at Fifth and Main. Carrie Lane is with the Pantheon. She reminds everyone there is still room for budding business people — even if office...
Mayor Yochum Hints Toward Run for Fourth Term in Charge in Vincennes
Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum has not definitively said yet whether he will run for a fourth term as Mayor. However, Mayor Yochum says the chances are good he will try for another four years in office. One person — City Council president Tim Salters — has already declared for the...
New restaurant and pub set to open in historic Terre Haute building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute business is inching closer to its opening date. The Terminal hopes to be open for business on January 23. The new pub is located inside the historic "Terminal Arcade" building in downtown Terre Haute. Owners Cheyne and Nikki O'Laughlin also own...
Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
Tony Jerrell Files for Second Republican Vincennes City Council At Large Nomination
Another name has filed for the Republican ticket for Vincennes City Council At-Large. Tony Jerrell is joining Marc McNeece in running for the two at-large postions. Jerrell is a newcomer to the race; McNeece is running for re-election. The other at-large Councilman — Tim Salters — is vacating the position to run for Mayor on the Republican ticket.
VCSC Board Names Leadership Team for Coming Year
The Vincennes Community School Board has named Lynne Bobe to be its president for the next year. The move was part of a reorganization session yesterday at the VCSC Administration Building. Other appointments include Aaron Bauer as vice president, with Pat Hutchison as secretary, and Karla Smith as treasurer. All...
Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes
Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
Milton Wilkes, 87, Vincennes
Milton Wilkes, 87, of Vincennes, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023. Milton was born on January 15, 1935 in Vincennes to the late Earl and Dora (Benefield) Wilkes. Milton was a graduate of Lincoln High School and worked many years for Sears & Roebuck. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, auctions, and working alongside his beloved wife, Shirley, in her ceramic shop.
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Mt. Carmel IL Man Arrested Following App Tips
A tip submitted through the Wabash County, Illinois Sheriff’s App has resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old Mt. Carmel, Illinois man. Dayton Hall was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident and Criminal Damage to Property. The arrest stems from an incident on December 22nd in which a flagpole and landscaping structure were destroyed when they were struck by a vehicle.
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Missing Dubois County man found dead after search
Police shared sad news in an update on a missing person investigation out of Dubois County, Indiana on Monday. According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 72-year-old Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was found deceased in Warrick County. Police put out the missing person alert for Ellis on Saturday, after Ellis never...
Vicki Gabbart, 64, Vincennes
Vicki Jean Gabbart, 64 of Vincennes, went to her heavenly home on January 5, 2023. Vicki was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, FL on June 7, 1958 to the late Glen Woodward and Jean Slater Woodward. Vicki was employed by the Knox County Housing Authority and was a member...
Dubois Co. Republicans fill vacant Treasurer seat
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Dubois County has a new Treasurer, and his name is Craig Greulich. The county’s GOP tells us he was voted in Saturday morning by acclamation. According to GOP officials, Greulich was the only candidate at the caucus. Greulich will be finishing the term of Cathy Merkley, who resigned to accept […]
