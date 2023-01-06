ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox8live.com

Krewe of Chewbacchus returns for new parade route for 2023

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus returns for its 12th year in 2023 with a new parade route for its trek through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28. The krewe announced a new route for its popular sci-fi-themed parade...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Coast Guard suspends search for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater Billy Coile

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The US Coast Guard late Monday night (Jan. 9) suspended its search of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing boater from Mandeville. Coast Guard crews spent approximately 16 hours searching more than 230 nautical square miles for 44-year-old Billy Coile, who borrowed a boat from a friend to go fishing on Saturday, but never returned. The unoccupied boat was found Sunday, floating under the Causeway Bridge near mile marker 23.
MANDEVILLE, LA
fox8live.com

Carnival 2023: Jefferson Parish releases parade schedule, routes

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Jefferson Parish officials say they’re ready to roll this Carnival. Officials announced the latest plans for 2023 parades, including the schedule, routes and royalty. This year, parades start rolling in Jefferson Parish with the Krewe of Little Rascals on Feb. 5. One major change...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

FAN EXPO weekend welcomes stars and enthusiasts to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fan Expo New Orleans returned this weekend, bringing a star-studded lineup of actors, artists, cosplayers, gamers and other pop culture notables to the Morial Convention Center through Sunday (Jan. 8). Film director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Evil Dead...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane football has one more feather to stick in their hat now that their magical season is over. The Green Wave has been ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll of the college football season. The prestigious top 10 ranking comes after a dramatic come-from-behind...
PONCHATOULA, LA
fox8live.com

Bogalusa’s new mayor, Tyrin Truong, gets sworn into office

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The city of Bogalusa has a new mayor following the inauguration of Tyrin Truong. In a speech, the 23-year-old leader thanked the voters and said he saw the vision of a better, more prosperous Bogalusa. He went on to talk about the city’s accomplishments and all of its contributions to modern music and art.
BOGALUSA, LA
fox8live.com

2 dead in Luling following possible domestic incident, sheriff says

LULING (WVUE) - Two people are dead after what authorities say could have been a possible domestic incident early Monday (Jan. 9) morning. The St. Charles Sheriff’s Office says that they have been working the scene in the 200 block of 4th Street since the early morning hours. Authorities...
LULING, LA
fox8live.com

Three suspects arrested in connection with downtown car break-ins, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three suspects accused of car break-ins in downtown New Orleans were arrested, police say. 20-year-old Aldolphus Wilson, 18-year-old Brianzell Edgar, and a 17-year-old male were identified for the incident in the 1000 block of Common Street. Officers respond to a call of three suspects at a...
fox8live.com

Jailed woman dies in Lafourche Parish, authorities cite ‘natural causes’

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 60-year-old woman jailed at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux died in custody Monday (Jan. 9), from what authorities said appeared to be “natural causes.”. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre’s office identified the inmate at Cheryl Dufrene of Raceland. “Dufrene was being...
THIBODAUX, LA

