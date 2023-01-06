Read full article on original website
Related
Krewe of Chewbacchus returns for new parade route for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus returns for its 12th year in 2023 with a new parade route for its trek through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28. The krewe announced a new route for its popular sci-fi-themed parade...
Accident on US 90 B West at the Tchoupitoulas Exit causing traffic delays
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was an accident on US 90 B West at the Tchoupitoulas Exit. The incident is causing major delays in the CBD. I-10 West is backed to Elysian Fields. I-10 East delays are at Clearview in Metairie. Take Airline Hwy. for an alternate route and Earhart...
Coast Guard suspends search for missing Lake Pontchartrain boater Billy Coile
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The US Coast Guard late Monday night (Jan. 9) suspended its search of Lake Pontchartrain for a missing boater from Mandeville. Coast Guard crews spent approximately 16 hours searching more than 230 nautical square miles for 44-year-old Billy Coile, who borrowed a boat from a friend to go fishing on Saturday, but never returned. The unoccupied boat was found Sunday, floating under the Causeway Bridge near mile marker 23.
Carnival 2023: Jefferson Parish releases parade schedule, routes
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Jefferson Parish officials say they’re ready to roll this Carnival. Officials announced the latest plans for 2023 parades, including the schedule, routes and royalty. This year, parades start rolling in Jefferson Parish with the Krewe of Little Rascals on Feb. 5. One major change...
Two New Orleans trash contractors gain routes after pickup lapse for which Richards Disposal has ‘regret’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As uncollected garbage continues to pile up on many city streets, two trash contractors who recently began servicing about half the city were asked to expand into the other half, where Richards Disposal has failed to service residents. City councilman Joe Giarrusso told Fox 8 on...
Smaller Carnival krewes still looking for added security to allow return to original parade routes
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has committed 30 extra deputies to help return the Krewe of Endymion’s parade to its original route. But it might take time for other agencies to provide extra Mardi Gras parade security. Several New Orleans Carnival krewes are optimistic...
50 years since hotel sniper Mark Essex terrorized downtown New Orleans in 1973
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 50 years ago, New Orleans made national headlines when a sniper went on a killing spree at a downtown hotel. Local historian and filmmaker, Royd Anderson takes a look back at how Howard Johnson’s sniper incident changed the course of the city’s history. 23-year-old...
2 shot Sunday morning in New Orleans, 1 victim dies
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Gunfire continued to crack through the Sunday morning calm in New Orleans, with one man fatally shot in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East and another victim driving himself to the hospital after being shot in the St. Claude neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
Endymion announces Mel Gibson as co-Grand Marshal, joining Tulane coach Willie Fritz
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Actor-director Mel Gibson will join Tulane University football coach Willie Fritz as co-Grand Marshals of the 2023 Endymion Mardi Gras parade, the krewe announced late Saturday night (Jan. 7). Gibson’s role was unveiled at Endymion’s annual coronation ball. He and Fritz will lead Endymion and its...
3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three male victims were killed Saturday night (Jan. 7) in a triple homicide on Banks Street in Mid-City, New Orleans police said. The victims, whose identities have not been disclosed, included a 27-year-old man and two other male victims whose ages, if determined, have not been revealed by police. The victims were found shortly after 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of South Rendon Street.
New Orleans council to consider ordinance requiring security at private parking lots during big events
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Councilman Freddie King said Monday (Jan. 9) he plans to introduce an ordinance proposal aimed at curbing the rampant vehicle burglaries happening downtown during sporting events and concerts. Dozens of cars have been broken into near Caesars Superdome and the Smoothie King Center...
FAN EXPO weekend welcomes stars and enthusiasts to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Fan Expo New Orleans returned this weekend, bringing a star-studded lineup of actors, artists, cosplayers, gamers and other pop culture notables to the Morial Convention Center through Sunday (Jan. 8). Film director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Evil Dead...
Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane football has one more feather to stick in their hat now that their magical season is over. The Green Wave has been ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll of the college football season. The prestigious top 10 ranking comes after a dramatic come-from-behind...
Bogalusa’s new mayor, Tyrin Truong, gets sworn into office
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The city of Bogalusa has a new mayor following the inauguration of Tyrin Truong. In a speech, the 23-year-old leader thanked the voters and said he saw the vision of a better, more prosperous Bogalusa. He went on to talk about the city’s accomplishments and all of its contributions to modern music and art.
Plaza Tower owner looking to sell, but hasn’t ruled out developing blighted building
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A massive eyesore continues to decay after more than 20 years, and nearby residents and commuters are saying the area surrounding the abandoned Plaza Tower is declining as well. Plaza Tower, the third-tallest building in New Orleans, has sat vacant since 2002, before Hurricane Katrina. As...
2 dead in Luling following possible domestic incident, sheriff says
LULING (WVUE) - Two people are dead after what authorities say could have been a possible domestic incident early Monday (Jan. 9) morning. The St. Charles Sheriff’s Office says that they have been working the scene in the 200 block of 4th Street since the early morning hours. Authorities...
LSU continues building their roster numbers through the transfer portal
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU netted 25 players in the early signing period, and is now building depth on the roster through the transfer portal. The Tigers portal additions sway heavy to the defensive side of the ball so far. Cornerback is a big need for the Purple and Gold...
Three suspects arrested in connection with downtown car break-ins, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three suspects accused of car break-ins in downtown New Orleans were arrested, police say. 20-year-old Aldolphus Wilson, 18-year-old Brianzell Edgar, and a 17-year-old male were identified for the incident in the 1000 block of Common Street. Officers respond to a call of three suspects at a...
Jailed woman dies in Lafourche Parish, authorities cite ‘natural causes’
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 60-year-old woman jailed at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux died in custody Monday (Jan. 9), from what authorities said appeared to be “natural causes.”. Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre’s office identified the inmate at Cheryl Dufrene of Raceland. “Dufrene was being...
‘We are honored:’ Hammond nursing home resident named honorary sheriff’s deputy
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office made a nursing home resident’s dream come true by naming him an honorary sheriff’s deputy. The special honor was given to Christopher Lanclos, 57, during a ceremony with deputies at the Hammond Nursing Home in Tangipahoa Parish. “This...
