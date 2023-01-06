Read full article on original website
Wout Weghorst hints Man Utd move is nearing with cryptic goal celebration
Manchester United transfer target Wout Weghorst has stoked the flames that a move to Old Trafford is imminent by appearing to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans.
Man Utd Wages Offer to Paulo Dybala Revealed as Negotiations Over Personal Terms Begin
Manchester United and Paulo Dybala open negotiations over personal terms and wages after Juventus accepted deal for Romelu Lukaku exchange.
Chelsea agree terms of Joao Felix loan with Atletico Madrid
Chelsea have agreed the terms of a deal to sign Joao Felix on loan from Atletico Madrid.
Gio Queiroz returns to Arsenal following Everton loan spell
Gio Queiroz has returned to parent club Arsenal, cutting short her season-long loan at Everton.
Leeds close to finalising club-record deal for Hoffenheim striker
Leeds United are close to finalising a deal for Hoffenheim forward Georgino Rutter, 90min understands.
2022/23 FA Cup fourth round draw - confirmed fixtures
The confirmed fixtures from the fourth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
Oxford vs Arsenal - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know ahead of FA Cup clash between Oxford and Arsenal.
Chelsea join race for Tottenham target Pedro Porro
Chelsea have identified Sporting CP's Pedro Porro as a potential option at right-back, sources have told 90min.
Tottenham ask Brighton about Leandro Trossard availability
Tottenham are keeping tabs on Leandro Trossard's situation at Brighton ahead of a potential move for the winger, 90min understands.
Tottenham 3-1 Inter: Revisiting Gareth Bale's breakout Champions League night
Player ratings, match report and a deep-dive into Gareth Bale's breakout game for Tottenham against Inter in the Champions League.
Atletico Madrid in talks to sign Barcelona forward as Joao Felix replacement
Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Barcelona over signing a potential replacement for Joao Felix.
Daniel Sturridge in Talks Over Trabzonspor Move as Search for New Club Continues
Daniel Sturridge is in talks with Turkish side Trabzonspor over a possible move, but there are plenty of interested Premier League sides as well
Leroy Sane Preparing to Complete €110m Move to Bayern Munich & Become Bundesliga's Highest-Paid Star
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is reportedly set to finally complete his move to Bayern Munich after months of see-sawing speculation for a €110 fee.
Sebastien Haller makes return to football in Borussia Dortmund friendly
Sebastien Haller's stepped up his footballing comeback on Tuesday after coming off the bench in Borussia Dortmund's 5-1 friendly win against Fortuna Dussledorf.
Erik ten Hag jokingly asks for 'pennies' to sign Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been filmed signing autographs for children and facing questions from them regarding the possible signings of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
David Datro Fofana's boyhood club tried to block Chelsea transfer
The boyhood club of new Chelsea signing David Datro Fofana attempted to block his recent transfer to Stamford Bridge.
Thomas Muller confirms decision on Germany future
Thomas Muller has confirmed he will not retire from international duty with Germany.
Atlanta United announce triple departure of Marcelino Moreno, Alan Franco & Dom Dwyer
Atlanta United announced the departures of three players over the weekend as Marcelino Moreno, Alan Franco, and Dom Dwyer all left the club. The triple move is part of a wide-sweeping overhaul of the Five Stripes' roster following the arrival of new president and CEO Garth Lagerwey, who is aiming to return the club to the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2023.
Premier League reveal new date for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
A new date for the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United has been confirmed.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd's Maguire stance; Gvardiol reveals future plans
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Maguire, Josko Gvardiol, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay and more.
