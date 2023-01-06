Read full article on original website
Related
World Bank: Recession a looming threat for global economy
WASHINGTON — The global economy will come “perilously close" to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies — the United States, Europe and China — the World Bank warned on Tuesday. In an annual report, the World Bank, which...
Europe has avoided energy collapse. But is the crisis over?
FRANKFURT, GERMANY — Europe has dodged an energy apocalypse this winter, economists and officials say, thanks to unusually warm weather and efforts to find other sources of natural gas after Russia cut off most of its supply to the continent. Natural gas suppliers in recent days have increased their...
French PM unveils pension changes that upset many workers
PARIS — French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday unveiled a contentious pension overhaul aimed at raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030, which has prompted vigorous criticism and calls for protests from leftist opponents and worker unions. Speaking in a news conference in Paris, Borne...
Powell: Fed has only narrow role to play on climate change
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve has only a limited role to play in combating climate change, Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, a stance that puts him at odds with environmental activists who have pushed central banks worldwide to take steps to restrict lending to energy companies. Maintaining the Fed’s...
'Another infection wave:' Latest Omicron subvariant, called XBB.1.5, could be most transmissible yet
Three years into the pandemic, the coronavirus continues to impress virus experts with its swift evolution. A young version, known as XBB.1.5, has quickly been spreading in the United States over the past few weeks. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that it made up 72% of new cases in the Northeast and 27.6% of cases across the country.
China economy recovering but hampered by virus outbreaks
BEIJING — Wang Jian is anxious to get back to work teaching basketball to children now that China has lifted anti-COVID-19 restrictions. But his gym in the eastern city of Shenyang has been closed for a month because all its coaches are infected. The most optimistic forecasts say China's...
US stocks waver ahead of company earnings updates
NEW YORK — Stocks wavered in uncertain trading on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of key updates this week on inflation and company earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 12:10 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is roughly evenly split between gainers and losers and has shifted between a loss of 0.4% and a gain of 0.6% throughout the day.
TikTok boss meets European officials as scrutiny intensifies
LONDON — TikTok’s CEO met Tuesday with European Union officials about strict new digital regulations in the 27-nation bloc as the Chinese-owned social media app faces growing scrutiny from Western authorities over data privacy, cybersecurity and misinformation. In meetings in Brussels, Shou Zi Chew and four officials from...
Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau meet in Mexico City for summit
MEXICO CITY — President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are meeting for a series of talks on migration, trade and climate change on Tuesday as the three leaders try to mend tensions that have divided the continent. The...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0