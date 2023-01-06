Read full article on original website
Beanspiltter
4d ago
Well they have been melting for twenty thousand years? Would seem about time. Maybe it was mr Flintstones car that did it?
Reply
2
Related
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Yellowstone Eruption Simulation Report to Reveal Plan If Volcano Blows
The last eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano was about 70,000 years ago; no one knows for sure when the sleeping giant will next wake up.
Futurism
Scientists Worried Humankind Will Descend Into Chaos After Discovering Alien Signal
Scientists at the recently opened SETI Post-Detection Hub at the University of St Andrews in Scotland have a daunting task ahead of them: figure out what the hell to do if we were ever to make contact with an intelligent extraterrestrial civilization. If aliens got in touch tomorrow, they warn,...
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Tree Hugger
Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash
If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Sunday, trigguring a tsunami warning in nearby waters.
A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
The Giant Sized Denisovans Were a New Type of Human Discovered in a Remote Cave in Siberia
In 2008, paleogeneticists discovered a new type of human after extracting the genome sequence from the finger bone of a girl who inhabited the remote Denisova cave in Siberia's Altai Mountains over 50,000 years ago.
travelawaits.com
2023 Solar Eclipse To Cross U.S., Canada, Mexico, And Central And South America — When And Where To See It
The date may still seem far off, but if you enjoy watching celestial events, you’ll want to circle Saturday, October 14, 2023, on your calendar. And here’s the best part: You won’t even need to stay up late, wake up early, or get up in the middle of the night.
natureworldnews.com
Sixth Mass Extinction Happening Right Now as Humanity Destroys Way of Life, Experts Warn
According to experts, even though humanity may not be destroying the planet, they are destroying their way of life, which is what is causing the sixth mass extinction, which may already be taking place. The planet's three and a half-billion people were sustainable in 1970. On New Year's Day, however,...
Satellites watch atmospheric river continue to drench California
More rain is on its way to the already drenched western U.S. as forecasters observe two new "atmospheric rivers" form above the Pacific Ocean.
studyfinds.org
Mysterious markings on ancient cave paintings finally decoded
DURHAM, United Kingdom — Mysterious markings found on ancient cave drawings have finally been decoded by British scientists. They claim there’s now evidence of human “writing” dating back at least 14,000 years earlier than previously thought. The new study reveals that Ice Age hunter-gatherers were using...
Curiosity rover may have found a water source on Mars
Various spacecraft and rovers are scouring the surface of the Red Planet, looking for anything that could help in NASA’s quest to learn more about Mars and possibly even send a manned mission to the Martian world. Now, NASA’s older Curiosity rover may have made a major breakthrough by discovering a possible water source for astronauts on Mars.
msn.com
'Dangerous' Sunspot That Fired X-Class Solar Flare Has Turned to Earth
A "dangerous" sunspot fired an intense "X-class" solar flare toward Earth, resulting in a radio blackout across the South Pacific region. The intense solar flare was spewed out by a newly emerging sunspot identified as AR3182, with NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) recording the eruption on Friday shortly before 1 a.m. Universal Coordinated Time, or 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday.
Futurism
NASA Discovers Precious Gemstones on Mars
Scientists believe they've discovered a cache of gemstones on the surface of Mars. No, we're not talking about diamonds — according to a study published last month in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets by a team of Arizona State University and NASA-affiliated researchers, the Red Planet's Gale Crater is teeming with opals.
‘Sunscreen’ in ancient pollen ‘points to mass extinction caused by UV radiation’
Sunscreen-like chemicals found in ancient pollen suggest ultraviolet radiation played a part in one of the biggest mass extinctions that took place 250 million years ago, scientists have said.A team of experts from the UK, Germany and China analysed ancient pollen grains – about half the width of a human hair – preserved in rocks recovered from Tibet.Within these pollens they found compounds produced by 250-million-year-old plants to protect themselves from harmful ultraviolet (UV-B) radiation.The experts said their findings, published in the journal Science Advances, add further evidence to the theory that a “pulse of UV-B played an important part...
myscience.org
Forests recovering from logging act as a source of carbon
Tropical forests recovering from logging are sources of carbon for years afterwards, contrary to previous assumptions, finds a new study. Tropical forests that are recovering from having trees removed were thought to be carbon absorbers, as the new trees grow quickly. A new study, led by Imperial College London researchers, turns this on its head, showing that the carbon released by soil and rotting wood outpaces the carbon absorbed by new growth.
myscience.org
Speciesism, like racism, imperils humanity and the planet
Speciesism places Homo sapiens at the top of a hierarchy that is often used to justify sacrificing other animals, plants, fungi and microbes for the benefit of humanity. A different perspective is needed to ensure the survival of Earth’s ecosystem and ultimately humans themselves, a new book argues. With...
Comments / 3