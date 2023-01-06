ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wobm.com

Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners

So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Free rabies clinic to be held in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River pet owners are invited to a free rabies clinic this month. The Toms River Animal Shelter will be holding a free rabies clinic on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. Written proof of a prior rabies vaccination shot is required to make the new shot good for three years. There will be no adjustments made to rabies shot certificates once the clinic is over. Toms River residents may also purchase dog and cat licenses at the clinic. 𝗟𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 The cost is $15 for a spayed/neutered dog and $20 if not The post Free rabies clinic to be held in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
CBS New York

Roseland, N.J. mayor: Resident shot at would-be car thief inside his home

ROSELAND, N.J. -- A suspect who made his way into a New Jersey house to steal the key fob to a luxury car didn't expect to be confronted by the homeowner with a gun.Ring door camera video shows two suspects pulling up to the house on La Salle Court in Roseland and going towards the house. Then, the same camera camera captured a suspect jogging away and another one literally sprinting.The incident unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday."The intruder was met by the home owner. The home owner fired one round, from a handgun. We believe that he missed...
ROSELAND, NJ
94.3 The Point

Monroe, NJ cops: 22-year-old traveling faster than 100 mph before fatal crash

MONROE (Gloucester) — Charges have been announced in connection with a December crash that killed a 52-year-old man from Marlton. According to police, 22-year-old Gabriel Woolson, of Williamstown, was traveling faster than 100 mph in a Corvette along the Black Horse Pike on Dec. 14 when he struck a Honda Accord driven by Evan Silverstein, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ man shoots at burglar who broke into his home — is that legal?

A Roseland homeowner who fired at a burglar who broke into his home early Monday morning has not been charged with a crime. And he has the support of the mayor. Mayor James Spango said that an intruder, who was looking for a set of car keys, got into the house on Lasalle Court and made it as far as the mudroom before the confrontation with the homeowner.
ROSELAND, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Family Reunited With Dog From Hoarding Incident

BRICK – One Brick Township family received the gift of a lifetime this holiday season that they weren’t expecting at all. After being lost for over seven months, “Rocky the Collie” has officially been reunited with his family. Rocky was one of about 180 dogs and cats found in an animal hoarding situation inside a Brick Township home.
BRICK, NJ
centraljersey.com

Middletown Sun and Tinton Falls-Eatontown Sun Datebook, Jan. 11

• Monmouth Reform Temple, Tinton Falls, is inviting all members of the community to celebrate Martin Luther King’s birthday at its annual social justice service at 7 p.m. Jan. 13. The Sabbath service will be led by interfaith clergy and accompanied by the temple’s choir. Attendees are asked to refrain from wearing heavy scents. Masks are optional. Services are also viewable on Livestream at www.monmouthreformtemple.org.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy