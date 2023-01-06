In August 2021, the Malibu City Council refused to let a family build an addition to their home for their 80 plus year old, disabled grandmother. Councilmembers claimed they understood the importance of her situation and wanted to help, but—gosh-darn-it—their hands were tied by the law, which simply wouldn’t allow them to grant the permit. But last July, the California Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles held that not only was the Council wrong in denying the permit, they were applying the wrong legal standards to the project in the first place.

MALIBU, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO