I'm so SICK of this Covid garbage🤬🤬🤬!! We are in a New Year to start fresh, not walk around looking like the Twilight Zone with these masks all over again!! That stupid virus was planned so everyone would be controlled!!
For me, the saddest part is that the health officials know that masks will not stop a virus & so do the politicians. I've said this in other comments, visit "Stephen Petty - On the effectiveness of masks" on youtube.
came here just read the comments bc I knew it would be like WW3 , as a nurse all I'm going to say is.. PLEASE DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, REAL RESEARCH NOT JUST LISTENING 2 THE GOVERNMENT AS IF THEY DONT LIE TO US CONSTANTLY. No point in arguing bc unfortunately most time the ppl arguing are 2 lazy 2 look up there own research, also keep in mind fauci& Jen saki are in court as we speak for lying 2 the ppl, PLEASE DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, &CHECK THE GOV. TRACK RECORD ON "DOING WHATS BEST FOR THE POOR/MINORITIES ETC. history usually repeats itself if we don't learn from the mistakes...
