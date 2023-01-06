ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

DiDi72
4d ago

I'm so SICK of this Covid garbage🤬🤬🤬!! We are in a New Year to start fresh, not walk around looking like the Twilight Zone with these masks all over again!! That stupid virus was planned so everyone would be controlled!!

Bob Fikejs
4d ago

For me, the saddest part is that the health officials know that masks will not stop a virus & so do the politicians. I've said this in other comments, visit "Stephen Petty - On the effectiveness of masks" on youtube.

Qween Capricorn
3d ago

came here just read the comments bc I knew it would be like WW3 , as a nurse all I'm going to say is.. PLEASE DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, REAL RESEARCH NOT JUST LISTENING 2 THE GOVERNMENT AS IF THEY DONT LIE TO US CONSTANTLY. No point in arguing bc unfortunately most time the ppl arguing are 2 lazy 2 look up there own research, also keep in mind fauci& Jen saki are in court as we speak for lying 2 the ppl, PLEASE DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH, &CHECK THE GOV. TRACK RECORD ON "DOING WHATS BEST FOR THE POOR/MINORITIES ETC. history usually repeats itself if we don't learn from the mistakes...

LA Hospital becomes largest provider for adolescent mental health and substance abuse disorder in LA County

The Mental Health Center Received a $19.2 Million State-Funded Grant that will expand the capacity of treatment facilities that serve teen Californians as part of Los Angeles County’s Behavioral and Mental Health Infrastructure. LOS ANGELES – On the heels of Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement to award $480.5 million in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Former LA Care worker ties resignation to disparate treatment, comments

A Black woman is suing LA Care, alleging she was forced to resign from her job in human resources in 2022 in frustration over nothing being done about her complaints of disparate treatment of employees of her race as well as stereotypical comments from her boss. Marilyn Dyson‘s Los Angeles...
Culver City Proclaims Local Homelessness Emergency

CULVER CITY, Calif. – The City of Culver City has proclaimed a local homelessness emergency on January 3, 2023. A proclamation of a local emergency was issued by City Manager John Nachbar in his capacity as the City’s Director of Emergency Services. It will allow Culver City to operate beyond its normal operational policies and procedures to better address the homelessness crisis, align the City with other regional jurisdictions, and open the door to potential new funding opportunities to address the crisis.
CULVER CITY, CA
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Person Struck By Freight Train In Santa Clarita

A person was struck and killed by a freight train on the MetroLink tracks in Santa Clarita on Monday afternoon.  At around 3:45 p.m. Monday it is reported that someone was struck by a Union Pacific freight train on the tracks at Via Princessa, according to Stg. Mark Perkins.  “Someone saw him crossing the tracks. ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
New cases down, deaths up

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Orange County has declined for the third consecutive week, but deaths and hospitalizations tied to COVID increased this week. According to the Orange County Health Care Agency, for the week concluding Jan. 4, there were 3,195 new cases. That compares to 3,269 the week before and 4,449 on Dec. 8.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LA’s Mayor Bass Hits Housing Reality

“It should not take 14 years just to break ground on an affordable housing project in a city where there are 40,000 people sleeping on the street every night.”—LA Mayor Karen Bass, January 7. It took Mayor Karen Bass only a few weeks to confront this reality: Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Malibu Doubles Down on Anti-ADU Stance

In August 2021, the Malibu City Council refused to let a family build an addition to their home for their 80 plus year old, disabled grandmother. Councilmembers claimed they understood the importance of her situation and wanted to help, but—gosh-darn-it—their hands were tied by the law, which simply wouldn’t allow them to grant the permit. But last July, the California Superior Court for the County of Los Angeles held that not only was the Council wrong in denying the permit, they were applying the wrong legal standards to the project in the first place.
MALIBU, CA
NWS: Flash flood warning issued for SCV, flood watch issued.

Residents of the Santa Clarita Valley were issued a flash flood warning from the National Weather Service on Monday at 3:20 p.m. and it was to be in effect until 9 p.m. “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation,” read the warning. “Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA

