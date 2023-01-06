HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon. Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote. Pennsylvania’s gas tax increased by 3 cents on Jan. 1, bringing the total to 61 cents a gallon. The price of diesel also increased by four cents per gallon to 78 cents. Pennsylvania has the second-highest gas tax in the nation behind California. The Transportation Committee also passed a bill that dedicates gas tax revenues to road and bridge safety projects.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO