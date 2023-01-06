Read full article on original website
Selinsgrove Officer Suspended Four Weeks Without Pay
SELINSGROVE – A veteran Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer, who sent messages, perceived as threatening, to Chief Shanee Mitchell, has been suspended for one month. Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz says Officer Scott Grove was suspended for four weeks without pay, this follows a meeting Monday afternoon. She says the borough’s solicitor will also implement ‘return to work procedures.’
PA Headlines, Gas Tax Repeal, Lycoming County Recount Starts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon. Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote. Pennsylvania’s gas tax increased by 3 cents on Jan. 1, bringing the total to 61 cents a gallon. The price of diesel also increased by four cents per gallon to 78 cents. Pennsylvania has the second-highest gas tax in the nation behind California. The Transportation Committee also passed a bill that dedicates gas tax revenues to road and bridge safety projects.
Rylan Ebright, Candidate for Snyder County Treasurer
MIDDLEBURG – With the retirement of Deb Kratzer, the Snyder County Treasurer this year, Republican and lifelong Snyder County resident Rylan Ebright has announced his candidacy for the role. Ebright says as an active treasurer, he will be able to help more than just the county treasurer’s office, he...
Telephone Town Hall Event with State Senator Gene Yaw
WILLIAMSPORT – State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) invites residents from different counties to join in on a Telephone Town Hall event. Residents from Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union Counties are invited to join in on a Telephone Town Hall event on Tuesday, January 10 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. He says the event will focus on addressing and discussing state-related issues.
Ice Festival Has Lots of Events, New Features This Year
LEWISBURG – Lots of events and some new features are in the works for next month’s Lewisburg Ice Festival. Lewisburg Downtown Partnership Executive Director Ellen Ruby says one of the new events this year is a ‘Sip and Stroll’ Friday night February 3, “It’s an event sponsored by the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau, and there will be tickets for sale. But basically, we will invite folks 21 and older to stroll Market Street, shopping and sipping on a sample from eight different wineries and breweries.”
