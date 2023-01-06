Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Bills safety Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery one week after on-field collapse
CINCINNATI — Video above: Doctors provide update on Damar Hamlin. Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
WCVB
Buffalo community rallying around Bills after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New England Patriots will be the Buffalo Bills' first opponent since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field from cardiac arrest, and there is a spot in the postseason on the line in what will be an emotional environment at Highmark Stadium. Inside The Men's...
WCVB
'CPR, defibrillator, breathing tube': College baseball player suffered injury similar to Damar Hamlin's
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New England Patriots will need to defeat the Buffalo Bills on the road in order to gain a playoff spot on Sunday, but the regular-season finale's high stakes have been dwarfed by the health of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest...
Comments / 0