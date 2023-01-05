ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

After 50 years, Theo & Stacy's Is Saying Goodbye To Kalamazoo

After closing their Westnedge location during the pandemic, Theo and Stacy's are closing their original brick-and-mortar location in Downtown Kalamazoo as well. After 50 years, Theo and Stacy will close the kitchen, serve their last meals, share their last jokes and smiles, before closing the doors forever.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Is Kalamazoo Really Not That Unique of a City Name?

Every state has weird city names. I'm from Alabama which is notorious for having city names not being pronounced how they look, so I can understand getting accustomed to strange names. But, honestly, Kalamazoo is a weird name.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Theo & Stacy's in downtown Kalamazoo to close its doors after 50 years

After five decades of serving up Greek specialties in Kalamazoo, Theo & Stacy's remaining location will close its doors this month. According to a Jan. 8 post to the restaurant's Facebook page, Theo & Stacy's will be closing down after accepting an offer from a "local restaurateur" to lease the restaurant's downtown location at 234 W. Michigan Ave.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Alfano's Pub & Ristorante touts fresh Italian bar food, craft cocktails

WALKER, MI - Alfano's Pub & Ristorante has been a staple in the Grand Rapids area for over 30 years since opening its original location in Ottawa County in 1988. Owners Crocetta and Salvatore Alfano closed down the original Coopersville's location, following the opening of their second location in Walker, a suburb of Grand Rapids, in 1998.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan News Anchor Says Goodbye After 20 Years

When someone has been a local TV anchor for many years, they become part of the community. That person may even feel like family, since you've seen them on TV every day for so long. Now, a popular Michigan TV anchor is saying farewell after almost 20 years.
LANSING, MI
A Michigan Chicken Ranch Donates 2.2 million Eggs in 2022

If your heart has been achin' for the thing next to bacon, and you were shocked to see on Facebook that eggs have reached a whopping $8.99 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, there is still good news on the Michigan home front. A Michigan chicken ranch donated 2.2 million of the cackle berries, during 2022, to local and regional charities and nonprofits. And this isn't just a one-time thing. Herbruck's Poultry Ranch has consistently donated more than 1 million eggs per year to various food banks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
These Were The Top Baby Names In Southwest Michigan For 2022

That's officially a wrap on 2022! Now that we've got another year in the books local hospitals throughout west Michigan are releasing their annual list of the most popular baby names. According to a press release by the Bronson healthcare group more than 4,500 were delivered at Bronson BirthPlace between...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo, MI
