Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
saturdaytradition.com
Hunter Dickinson hangs on rim for extended moment following warm-up dunk in East Lansing
Hunter Dickinson and the Michigan Wolverines are in East Lansing for a rivalry matchup on Saturday. Already knowing he will be a villain, Dickinson provided a moment during warmups that was not well-received inside the Breslin Center. As Dickinson slammed home one dunk in warmups, he hung onto the rim...
Michigan State offers East Lansing native, former Wolverine in transfer portal
In the weeks following Michigan State football's regular season finale loss to Penn State, Mel Tucker and the Spartans' coaching staff have been hard at work to revamp a roster that struggled to a 5-7 record in 2022. MSU has added a "quality over quantity" 2023 recruiting class, which featured...
247Sports
Hunter Dickinson talks Michigan-Michigan State rivalry: 'They don't like us and we don't like them'
Michigan basketball improved to 9-5 overall and earned its third Big Ten win of the season Wednesday against Penn State, 79-69. After the victory, star center Hunter Dickinson was asked about the Wolverines’ next conference opponent and in-state rival, Michigan State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten). Dickinson explained what it means to him and the Michigan basketball program.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo details a sloppy, yet crucial win over rival Michigan
Tom Izzo knows that not all wins are pretty, but a win is a win. The Spartans took down the Michigan Wolverines 59-53 and improved to 11-4 on the season Saturday afternoon. After toughing one out over his rival, Michigan State’s iconic head coach said the win “was a tough game to officiate, a tough game to coach, a tough game to watch. A beautiful game to win.”
Wolverines Come Up Short In East Lansing
The Michigan Wolverines got off to a quick 7-3 lead to start the game, then proceeded to allow the Michigan State Spartans to go on a 9-0 run - and the Spartans never looked back. For most of the afternoon, the Wolverines looked completely out of sync - finishing the...
How Michigan and Michigan State basketball restored hope for rivalry
EAST LANSING — In the happy aftermath, the two most prominent Michigan State coaches met at courtside Saturday. The moment was frozen in time, captured in a photo shared hundreds of times on Twitter. There was Mel Tucker gripping the shoulders of Tom Izzo, celebrating Michigan State basketball's 59-53 conquest of Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan basketball managers take rivalry matchup vs. MSU managers in East Lansing
Michigan’s basketball managers started a crucial rivalry weekend off on the right foot for the Wolverines. Friday evening, Michigan’s managers faced off against the managers from Michigan State in East Lansing. The full rosters for both teams will be in action Saturday afternoon, but it was the group of managers from Ann Arbor that carried the evening.
Ever the villain, Hunter Dickinson expects to be booed ‘a little extra’ in East Lansing
Hunter Dickinson has never been a player who filters his thoughts for fear of creating bulletin board material. The Michigan men’s basketball team’s center talks, a lot. He talks on the basketball court; he jabs at rivals during media sessions; he gets especially creative during podcast appearances. A...
Detroit News
Prep notes: Longtime Port Huron Northern basketball coach enjoying strong start with sons
Brian Jamison has been the boys basketball head coach at Port Huron Northern for 24 years. He says this year’s team is as talented as any one he has had, and that includes the 22-3 team in 2001, which lost to Pontiac Northern in the regional final. Northern is...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State hoops drops threads for in-state rivalry game with Michigan
The annual Michigan State-Michigan rivalry game is about to take place in basketball. Before tipoff, the Spartans announced the uniforms that they’ll be wearing for the game. Both teams split the season series last year at one win a piece. The Spartans won in East Lansing, but lost in...
Takeaways: Michigan sputters on offense, adjusts too late to beat MSU
The Michigan men's basketball endured its first loss of the Big Ten season Saturday, falling to Michigan State on the road, 59-53. Following the game, we broke down our biggest takeaways from the contest. Michigan couldn’t shoot out of the Dickinson double-team. Sometimes, a game’s result isn’t complicated. After...
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s boys basketball outlasts U of D in overtime thriller
ORCHARD LAKE, Mich. – The Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Eaglets (4-2) handed the University of Detroit Jesuit Cubs (7-1) its first loss of the season Saturday morning. On Friday night with four minutes, 22 seconds on the clock in the fourth quarter and the Eaglets up 52-47, the game was postponed ...
Michigan basketball's attempt at saving its season kicks off at MSU
Michigan basketball has experienced a resurrection of sorts over the last few games with wins over Maryland and Penn State, but there is still plenty of work to do for the Wolverines to gain legitimate swing momentum on the trajectory of this season.
