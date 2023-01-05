ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Hunter Dickinson talks Michigan-Michigan State rivalry: 'They don't like us and we don't like them'

Michigan basketball improved to 9-5 overall and earned its third Big Ten win of the season Wednesday against Penn State, 79-69. After the victory, star center Hunter Dickinson was asked about the Wolverines’ next conference opponent and in-state rival, Michigan State (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten). Dickinson explained what it means to him and the Michigan basketball program.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo details a sloppy, yet crucial win over rival Michigan

Tom Izzo knows that not all wins are pretty, but a win is a win. The Spartans took down the Michigan Wolverines 59-53 and improved to 11-4 on the season Saturday afternoon. After toughing one out over his rival, Michigan State’s iconic head coach said the win “was a tough game to officiate, a tough game to coach, a tough game to watch. A beautiful game to win.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Wolverines Come Up Short In East Lansing

The Michigan Wolverines got off to a quick 7-3 lead to start the game, then proceeded to allow the Michigan State Spartans to go on a 9-0 run - and the Spartans never looked back. For most of the afternoon, the Wolverines looked completely out of sync - finishing the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan basketball managers take rivalry matchup vs. MSU managers in East Lansing

Michigan’s basketball managers started a crucial rivalry weekend off on the right foot for the Wolverines. Friday evening, Michigan’s managers faced off against the managers from Michigan State in East Lansing. The full rosters for both teams will be in action Saturday afternoon, but it was the group of managers from Ann Arbor that carried the evening.
EAST LANSING, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

