Kurt2020
5d ago
Cease fire is a huge mistake that will likely cost more Ukrainian lives than necessary; grant no rest to the barbarian animals! Keep hitting them and terrorizing them! You know, how the Russians did exactly that to Ukrainians over their Christmas.
18
Patriot37
5d ago
Keep On The Move Ukraine , No Cease Fire Until Every Russian Soldier Is Dead Or Retreated Back Into Russia ....
33
Ziggy
6d ago
What I'd like to know is what kinda church Putin thinks he belongs to? I say bomb the 💩 out of them now.
24
