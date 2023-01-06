Complaint: Man fled Nicollet County deputy on stolen motorcycle

A Janesville man is accused of fleeing law enforcement on Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 22 near St. Peter on a stolen motorcycle.

Lance Michael Utz, 37, was charged with felony receiving stolen property, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of speeding, reckless driving and driving after revocation on July 21.

According to the criminal complaint, a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office Deputy witnessed a motorcycle traveling north on Hwy. 169 toward St. Peter at 77 mph. The deputy activated his emergency lights and conducted a u-turn from the the southbound lane to catch up the with motorcycle. The driver was observed looking back at the squad car before the throttling the motorcycle and accelerating to speeds reaching 126 mph according to the deputy’s radar.

The deputy closed the distance between their vehicles near the intersection of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 22 in St. Peter, but the driver continued to flee south on Hwy. 22, ignoring the red light.

As the pursuit continued, the driver slowed down and appeared to motion at the deputy to come closer or exit the squad car, but the deputy continued to tail the driver. The driver then popped a wheelie and accelerated at high speeds into the city of Kasota. The motorcycle sped past a stop sign and fled at speeds around 150 mph before the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

That evening, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office found the motorcycle, an orange 2019 KTM 790 sport, around the location where the driver fled from view.

Video captures of the pursuit showed tattoos on the driver’s left arm and the River Valley Drug Task Force assisted in identifying the driver as Utz. The defendant’s whereabouts were unknown until July 19, when he was taken into Blue Earth County custody on a Faribault County warrant.

According to the charges, Utz initially denied any knowledge of the pursuit. However, after being the driver’s backpack and tattoos matched his, Utz admitted to fleeing because of the warrants out for his arrest. He said he left the motorcycle at a property outside Kasota and walked into town where he called a friend for a ride.

Utz also said he found purchased the motorcycle for $2,000 in Minneapolis through Facebook Marketplace. Based on the bike’s condition and price, Utz suspected something was not right. He checked the vehicle identification number and learned the motorcycle was stolen.