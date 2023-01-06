ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicollet County, MN

Complaint: Man fled Nicollet County deputy on stolen motorcycle

By Carson Hughes
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 4 days ago

A Janesville man is accused of fleeing law enforcement on Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 22 near St. Peter on a stolen motorcycle.

Lance Michael Utz, 37, was charged with felony receiving stolen property, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and misdemeanor counts of speeding, reckless driving and driving after revocation on July 21.

According to the criminal complaint, a Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office Deputy witnessed a motorcycle traveling north on Hwy. 169 toward St. Peter at 77 mph. The deputy activated his emergency lights and conducted a u-turn from the the southbound lane to catch up the with motorcycle. The driver was observed looking back at the squad car before the throttling the motorcycle and accelerating to speeds reaching 126 mph according to the deputy’s radar.

The deputy closed the distance between their vehicles near the intersection of Hwy. 169 and Hwy. 22 in St. Peter, but the driver continued to flee south on Hwy. 22, ignoring the red light.

As the pursuit continued, the driver slowed down and appeared to motion at the deputy to come closer or exit the squad car, but the deputy continued to tail the driver. The driver then popped a wheelie and accelerated at high speeds into the city of Kasota. The motorcycle sped past a stop sign and fled at speeds around 150 mph before the deputy lost sight of the vehicle.

That evening, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office found the motorcycle, an orange 2019 KTM 790 sport, around the location where the driver fled from view.

Video captures of the pursuit showed tattoos on the driver’s left arm and the River Valley Drug Task Force assisted in identifying the driver as Utz. The defendant’s whereabouts were unknown until July 19, when he was taken into Blue Earth County custody on a Faribault County warrant.

According to the charges, Utz initially denied any knowledge of the pursuit. However, after being the driver’s backpack and tattoos matched his, Utz admitted to fleeing because of the warrants out for his arrest. He said he left the motorcycle at a property outside Kasota and walked into town where he called a friend for a ride.

Utz also said he found purchased the motorcycle for $2,000 in Minneapolis through Facebook Marketplace. Based on the bike’s condition and price, Utz suspected something was not right. He checked the vehicle identification number and learned the motorcycle was stolen.

Related
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Man charged with failure to register

A 25-year-old Faribault man faces felony charges for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. According to the complaint, the property manager of Lakeside Apartments notified the Windom Police Department, stating that Allen Vandekieft had been living there for several months. The manager added that Vandekieft was a felon and was not allowed to live there.
WINDOM, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
knsiradio.com

One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents

(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
CASS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Car Prowlers Targeting Vehicles in St. Joseph

(KNSI) – Prowlers are targeting vehicles parked in driveways and parking lots in St. Joseph, and police are asking for help to stop them. The police department says they have seen a noticeable spike in thefts from vehicles since mid-October. Investigators say numerous cars have been rummaged through, and items were stolen. The incidents happen late at night or in the early morning hours. In most cases, there are no signs of a break-in or forced entry.
voiceofalexandria.com

“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
DETROIT LAKES, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile accident

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 55-year-old Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing Saturday afternoon. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were dispatched to a report of a personal injury snowmobile accident at approximately 1:15 p.m. The accident...
HIBBING, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting a St. Cloud Police Officer

(KNSI) — A 38-year-old man is jailed after allegedly assaulting a police officer. According to the criminal complaint, just after 11:00 Thursday night, St. Cloud police were called to the Days Inn because someone who had been trespassed from the property returned and was sitting in the lobby. Officers responded and found the man, identified as Joshua Hooper, who claimed he didn’t know he couldn’t be there. The officer told him he was under arrest and asked him to stand up and put his hands behind his back. The officer had Hooper partially in custody when he pulled away and refused to comply with other commands. He then rushed at the officer and threw a punch, hitting him on the top of his head. In the scuffle, the officer slipped on the freshly mopped floor and landed on his elbows, injuring both of them. He got behind a small couch, unholstered his Taser and called for backup. Hooper would not get on the ground as asked and started to walk toward the officer, who tased him.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
ktoe.com

Minnesota House Hearing on ‘Driver’s Licenses for All’ Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House Transportation Committee is hosting a hearing this morning (Tuesday 8:30 a-m) on the so-called “driver’s licenses for all” bill. The measure co-sponsored by Democratic Representatives Aisha Gomez and Maria Isa Perez-Vega would allow undocumented residents in Minnesota to obtain a driver’s license. Supporters say many immigrants in the state are already driving to work without a license or insurance. Eighteen states currently offer driver’s licenses to residents regardless of immigration status.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

Below are this week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Thursday, Dec. 29, a bag of candy was stolen from a business on the 1100 block of 5th Street North. On Saturday, Dec. 31, money was reported stolen from the 300 block of Dow Street...
CANNON FALLS, MN
KX News

These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND

STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing from Walmart and Fleeing Police

(KNSI) — A 35-year-old St. Cloud man is jailed for suspected shoplifting and fleeing police. According to Sartell police, they were notified about 4:00 Thursday afternoon of a shoplifting in progress at the Sartell Walmart. When officers arrived, loss prevention told them the suspect left with unpaid merchandise, got into a car and drove off. Police say the suspect, Brandon Weeda, also had felony warrants for his arrest.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Lakeville Police: Missing woman found safe

Police in Lakeville say a missing 34-year-old woman has been found safe. Police issued an appeal Thursday to ask for the public's help in locating Trisha Ann Benson, who'd been last seen on Christmas Eve. In that appeal, police said Benson was last seen on the 1100 block of E....
LAKEVILLE, MN
St. Peter Herald

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
