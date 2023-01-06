Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above 5000 feet, 4 to 10 inches are expected, except 10 to 20 inches west of Highway 395 through Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity until early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected from 5 AM through 2 PM on Tuesday, with bands of snow showers continuing mainly west of US-395 through Tuesday evening.
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 09:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Amador; Butte; Calaveras; Colusa; El Dorado; Glenn FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 918 AM PST, Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late morning into the evening. Brief heavy rain will be possible with any showers and thunderstorms bringing an urban and small stream flooding risk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Carquinez Strait and Delta, Central Sacramento Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 21:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Carquinez Strait and Delta; Central Sacramento Valley; Motherlode; Northern Sacramento Valley; Northern San Joaquin Valley; Shasta Lake Area, Northern Shasta County; Southern Sacramento Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Sacramento Valley, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Carquinez Strait and Delta, Motherlode, Sierra Foothills, and the Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County. * WHEN...From Midnight PST tonight through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are likely. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Continued rises on mainstem rivers will lead to several river forecast points rising above flood stage, especially along the Sacramento and Cosumnes Rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several more rounds of moderate to heavy rain are forecast across interior NorCal into next week which will lead to rises on area rivers, creeks and streams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Advisory issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus by NWS
