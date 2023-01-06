Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Amador, El Dorado, Sacramento by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 20:30:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 12:20:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route over higher ground. For more hydrologic information and stage definitions refer to the following web site: wrh.noaa.gov/sto/hydro_data.php The next statement will be issuedthis evening at 1015 PM PST. Target Area: Amador; El Dorado; Sacramento The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in California Cosumnes River At Michigan Bar affecting El Dorado, Amador and Sacramento Counties. .Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours is expected to produce a significant rise on the Cosumnes River. Flood stage is forecast to be exceeded at Michigan Bar this evening. For the Cosumnes River...including Michigan Bar, McConnell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar. * WHEN...From this evening to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water flows on to the road near Wilton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM PST Monday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 12.1 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.2 feet on 04/03/1958. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 09:22:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Amador; Butte; Calaveras; Colusa; El Dorado; Glenn FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 918 AM PST, Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late morning into the evening. Brief heavy rain will be possible with any showers and thunderstorms bringing an urban and small stream flooding risk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:31:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Nevada; Placer; Sacramento; San Joaquin; Solano; Stanislaus; Sutter; Tuolumne; Yolo; Yuba FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of central and northern California, including the following counties, in central California, Placer. In northern California, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Nevada, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 918 AM PST, Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late morning into the evening. Brief heavy rain will be possible with any showers and thunderstorms bringing an urban and small stream flooding risk. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
