Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Santa Clara Hills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 09:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Santa Clara Hills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Santa Clara County through 930 AM PST At 904 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mt. Hamilton to 10 miles east of Gilroy. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mt. Hamilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Alameda and eastern Contra Costa Counties through 1045 AM PST At 1011 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Pittsburg to Livermore. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Concord, Antioch, Livermore, Pleasanton, Pittsburg, Dublin, Danville, Oakley, Brentwood, Discovery Bay, Clayton, Byron, Knightsen, West Pittsburg, Blackhawk-Camino Tassajara, Blackhawk, West Pittsburg Cdp, Clyde, Alamo and Sunol. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Fransisco Peninsula Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: San Francisco Bay Shoreline; San Fransisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Santa Cruz, southeastern San Mateo and northwestern Santa Clara Counties through 1030 AM PST At 943 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles west of Boulder Creek, or 17 miles southwest of Palo Alto, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Jose, Fremont, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Redwood City, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Cupertino, Campbell, Menlo Park, Saratoga, Los Gatos, Los Altos, East Palo Alto, Los Altos Hills, Atherton, Woodside, Fruitdale, North Fair Oaks and Stanford. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for San Francisco by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 08:05:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 09:45:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: San Francisco A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Alameda, northwestern Contra Costa and San Francisco Counties through 945 AM PST At 913 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over San Francisco, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include San Francisco, Oakland, Concord, Berkeley, Richmond, Alameda, Walnut Creek, Martinez, Pleasant Hill, San Pablo, Lafayette, El Cerrito, Hercules, Albany, Pinole, Orinda, Moraga, Piedmont, Emeryville and Tara Hills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
