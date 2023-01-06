Effective: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 09:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Eastern Santa Clara Hills Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Santa Clara County through 930 AM PST At 904 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mt. Hamilton to 10 miles east of Gilroy. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mt. Hamilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO