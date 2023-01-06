Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
3 Great Pizza Places In Islip That You Should TryTed RiversIslip, NY
Related
News 12
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville. The NYPD responded to 37 New Lots Ave. at around 10:20 p.m. and found Reginald Thawney, 50, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. Thawney was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced...
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifting man
It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Police: 3 teens arrested for stealing Land Rover in Lake Success
Detectives say Jabir Robinson, 18, worked with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old to steal a Land Rover from a garage.
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
News 12
Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car
A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
Police: Man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in New Rochelle
Police say they were notified of a domestic dispute last Thursday on the street at the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard.
Police expand search beyond Connecticut for missing Stamford man
The 63-year-old was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when he left his son's house in Bridgeport headed home to Stamford.
16-year-old killed in Old Brookville crash identified as Seaford High School student
Three other teenagers were also injured in the crash. News 12 is told they are students at Hicksville High School.
Brooklyn family calls for help to find woman missing since December
The family says that 46-year-old Samantha Primus has been missing for 17 days and that she suffers from mental disabilities. Her sister, Juliana Primus, has been scouring Brooklyn in search of her deaf, autistic and nonverbal sister.
News 12
Police: Man arrested for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam, Westchester counties
The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says they've arrested a man for stealing from multiple homes in Putnam and Westchester counties. They say Putnam Valley and Cortlandt Manor saw a string of burglaries from October to December. Investigators worked with state police to catch 42-year-old Harold J. Mann Jr. Mann was...
Residents of North Manhattan hold vigil to honor victims of violence in the Bronx
New Yorkers came together Sunday night to remember neighbors who were lost because of violence and to speak out against crime around the city.
News 12
Fire officials: 1 person freed from car following multivehicle crash in Westport
Fire officials say one person was freed from a car after a multivehicle crash in Westport. It happened on Bridge Street after 6 p.m. Monday. The person who was freed was sent to the hospital. No other injuries were reported and there are no reports on what caused the crash.
News 12
Cyclist struck by minivan at intersection in Brooklyn
A cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a minivan at the intersection of South 2nd and Hewes streets in Brooklyn, police say. According to police, the 32-year-old victim was struck at around 7:45 p.m. He was unconscious when taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.
Yonkers school officials, police commissioner address safety concerns at PTA meeting following school stabbing
Yonkers Superintendent of Schools Dr. Edwin Quezada praised the police response that kept students safe and got school back to normal quickly.
News 12
Police: Bronx man arrested for shoplifting Yonkers Marshalls twice in one week
Police arrested a Bronx man for shoplifting a Marshalls in Yonkers. Police say a video shows Franklyn Rosario from the Bronx shoplifting from the Marshalls on Central Park Avenue Saturday. They say this is the second time this week Rosario was seen shoplifting. Police say first precinct officers were already...
News 12
Police: Man critically injured after being struck by van in Baldwin
Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in Baldwin. Detectives say the incident happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. News 12 has been told a man was driving a Ford van heading south on Forest Avenue when he hit a 21-year-old who was crossing the street.
News 12
Fetus found in sewer at pump station in Nanuet
News 12 is learning more about a premature human fetus found in a sewer in Rockland County. Rockland investigators say the sewer catch drain where the fetal remains were discovered in Nanuet Monday is checked regularly. They believe the fetus was discarded earlier that day. The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office...
Police: Bronx man faces multiple felony charges following Yonkers Marshalls shoplifting arrest
This was the second time this week he had been seen shoplifting and his 13th arrest to date.
News 12
Nassau PD: Car stolen as driver filled up tank at Westbury gas station
Nassau police say a driver at a Westbury gas station had their car stolen as he was filling up the tank on Sunday morning. It's a problem that police are warning residents about after a similar crime earlier this week. Police say the suspect stole the high-end car, ripping the...
Old Westbury Equestrian Center building that houses 27 horses condemned due to fire code violations
The horses inside the buildings are show horses that compete around the country, including on Long Island at the Hamptons Classic.
Comments / 0