ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 12

Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car

A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
GLEN HEAD, NY
News 12

Cyclist struck by minivan at intersection in Brooklyn

A cyclist is fighting for his life after he was struck by a minivan at the intersection of South 2nd and Hewes streets in Brooklyn, police say. According to police, the 32-year-old victim was struck at around 7:45 p.m. He was unconscious when taken to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Man critically injured after being struck by van in Baldwin

Police say a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a van in Baldwin. Detectives say the incident happened Sunday just after 7 p.m. News 12 has been told a man was driving a Ford van heading south on Forest Avenue when he hit a 21-year-old who was crossing the street.
BALDWIN, NY
News 12

Fetus found in sewer at pump station in Nanuet

News 12 is learning more about a premature human fetus found in a sewer in Rockland County. Rockland investigators say the sewer catch drain where the fetal remains were discovered in Nanuet Monday is checked regularly. They believe the fetus was discarded earlier that day. The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office...
NANUET, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy