ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Radio

Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip

If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!

Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

OMG! Love This, the Yellow Submarine Shop is in New Jersey

Are you a fan of the Beatles, this is so cool. An owner of a sub shop in South Jersey named this sub shop, Yellow Submarine in the pure love of the Beatles. There are so many songs and Beatles fans out there, especially here in New Jersey, I never knew about this sub shop in Maple Shade. Not only did the Food Network visit this submarine shop, but it was also named one of the best cheesesteaks. Even as good as Philly? Yes, from what I'm hearing.
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Beach Radio

‘Huge planetary threat’ not being addressed in NJ, groups say

Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beach Radio

This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway

There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May

A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...
Beach Radio

How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?

Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy