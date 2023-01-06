Read full article on original website
Related
A Charming Barnegat Restaurant Was Named One of New Jersey’s Hidden Gems
Have you heard of this charming Barnegat restaurant?. Deep in the back roads of route 539 lies the most adorable restaurant you'll ever see. When you step inside, you'll be wondering if you're still in New Jersey, or if you've been transported into a quaint town somewhere in the countryside. And of course, the food looks incredible too.
Where to find the best onion rings in New Jersey
Onion rings are my go-to side dish if I'm breaking the normal routine of healthy eating. Everybody does fries, but I find them somewhat boring. I prefer my potatoes in a hash, baked or mashed. If I'm looking for a cheesesteak or a Reuben (one of the best in Jersey...
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
Here Is Where You Should Go To Experience New Jersey’s Best Road Trip
If you are looking for an amazing, iconic road trip, experts say you don't have to cross a border. There is an iconic road trip you have to take right here in New Jersey. Now, we don't often consider the words "joy" and "driving" very compatible here in the Garden State. As a matter of fact, those two words hardly ever find themselves in the same sentence, unless of course there is a "once I stopped" in the middle of them.
The Scariest Diner in New Jersey with Scary Good Food You Need to Try!
Scary good food in New Jersey's "scariest" diner! Wow, this sounds intriguing, doesn't it? I stumbled across this story from Only In Your State and wanted to share it with you at home. Diners are always a great topic and delicious food. Personally, I always enjoy a good "diner" meal. I love the food and the atmosphere of a good Jersey diner. Along with a good cup of "diner" coffee.
Every Unbelievable New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Kitchen Nightmares
Chef Gordon Ramsay is the king of culinary reality TV. The loud and crude dude has built an empire with shows like Hell's Kitchen, Hotel Hell, 24 Hours to Hell and Back, and Master Chef just to mention a few. It all started with Kitchen Nightmares. First launched in the...
OMG! Love This, the Yellow Submarine Shop is in New Jersey
Are you a fan of the Beatles, this is so cool. An owner of a sub shop in South Jersey named this sub shop, Yellow Submarine in the pure love of the Beatles. There are so many songs and Beatles fans out there, especially here in New Jersey, I never knew about this sub shop in Maple Shade. Not only did the Food Network visit this submarine shop, but it was also named one of the best cheesesteaks. Even as good as Philly? Yes, from what I'm hearing.
Put Your Phone Do Not Disturb And Chill At This NJ Day Spa
Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode. I’ve seen so...
The most expensive restaurant in New Jersey will ‘break the bank’
When eating out I'm perfectly fine grabbing a sub from Wawa. No hassle. In and out. But every once in a while you have to treat yourself and your partner or guests. Last month my girlfriend and I went to Morton's Steakhouse. We had heard rave reviews from everybody, so...
‘Huge planetary threat’ not being addressed in NJ, groups say
Hundreds of invasive plant species are threatening New Jersey or have already done significant damage, according to environment advocates who are pushing lawmakers to continue advancing legislation that addresses the issue. "They're a huge planetary threat, they diminish water quality, they're a hazard for human health, they endanger food security,...
Do You Think This Is The Top Song Ever About New Jersey?
There are a lot of great artists that have called New Jersey home over the years, but what is the top song ever about New Jersey? When you think about it, there aren’t a lot of great ones to choose from. New Jersey is a place that has produced...
This is New Jersey’s most depressing highway
There are stretches of roads around New Jersey that look like the land that time forgot. Some manage to carry it off with a bit of charm and nostalgia. Others look like time not only forgot about it but abandoned it, too. The White Horse and Black Horse pikes used...
There is concern about how this winter is eroding some of New Jersey’s beaches
It's been a roller coaster of a winter season so far from single digit temperatures Christmas weekend to highs in the 50's and 60's to open up 2023, and curious as that may be, comes some concern for how the temps and weather conditions are impacting our Jersey Shore beaches.
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches
A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
How should NJ spend its weed money? – State wants your feedback
Among the many questions we get asked by New Jersey 101.5 listeners is: Where does the weed money go now that cannabis is legal and taxed in New Jersey?. You're going to have a chance to help decide the answer. New Jersey's Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) will take public input...
Where is winter? NJ’s next storm system likely another rainmaker
So far this winter season, we have had two snow events in New Jersey. Both limited to NW NJ, and only putting about 2 or 3 inches on the ground. Newark Airport has only netted 0.1" of total snow accumulation this season — the slowest start to winter there since 2006-07.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Massive 2-day air show returning to N.J. military base in May
A massive two-day air show and open house at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that has drawn hundreds of thousands of visitors to the New Jersey military base is returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020. The Air and Space Open House — “Power in the Pines”...
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?
Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0