In the thirteenth episode of ‘Blue Lock’ titled ‘Top 3,’ Isagi and his two friends play the first match of the second selection against Rin Itoshi’s team which has the three best players from the facility. While they do manage to score the first goal, Rin shows his real talent by scoring the equalizer without much effort. He then goes on to mock Isagi right in front of his face which naturally makes the former team Z player more competitive. But it soon becomes evident that there is a significant difference in the skill of the two teams. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Blue Lock’ episode 13. SPOILERS AHEAD!

2 DAYS AGO