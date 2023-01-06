Read full article on original website
10 Minutes Gone Ending, Explained
’10 Minutes Gone’ is a 2019 action-thriller film centered upon a veteran safe-cracker, Frank Sullivan, who loses ten minutes of his memory due to being knocked down right after a bank heist gone wrong. During these 10 minutes, someone kills his brother, Joe, and steals the loot of the heist. Frank has to figure out who the culprit is while evading an assassin appointed to clear all the loose ends that could lead to the crime lord who arranged the heist. With dynamic performances by Michael Chiklis and Bruce Willis, the film is directed by Brian A. Miller, known for bringing in A-list action-movie icons of the last generation. If you’re a fan of everything action-filled and are mulling over the end of ’10 Minutes Gone,’ we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Where Was Serial Killer Leonard Lake's 'Torture Cabin' Located?
Leonard Lake and Charles Ng killed men, women, and infants at a remote cabin in the woods. It's difficult to imagine that the kind of evil friends Leonard Lake and Charles Ng unleashed could happen anywhere. But in California in the 1980s, the two murdered at least 11 people and...
Blue Lock Episode 13 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the thirteenth episode of ‘Blue Lock’ titled ‘Top 3,’ Isagi and his two friends play the first match of the second selection against Rin Itoshi’s team which has the three best players from the facility. While they do manage to score the first goal, Rin shows his real talent by scoring the equalizer without much effort. He then goes on to mock Isagi right in front of his face which naturally makes the former team Z player more competitive. But it soon becomes evident that there is a significant difference in the skill of the two teams. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Blue Lock’ episode 13. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Fantasy Island Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
Fox’s ‘Fantasy Island’ is a continuation of the 1970s ABC series, with Elena (Roselyn Sánchez) being the grandniece of Mr. Roarke from the original show. In season 2 episode 2, titled ‘Hurricane Helene / The Bachelor Party,’ a young woman born during Hurricane Helene comes to Fantasy Island seeking knowledge about her biological father. Three lifelong friends also arrive on the island to have their fantasies fulfilled at the bachelor party for one of them. As always, the island provides the answers these guests need, not the ones they want. Here is what you may want to know about the ending of ‘Fantasy Island’ season 2 episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD.
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In episode 1 of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ season 2 titled ‘A lesson by god,’ it is revealed that Anos had rescued the Great Spirit Reno 2,000 years ago when she was being forced by Heavenly Father God Nosgalia to bear his child. In the present time, Erdomaid Dittijohn is made the new homeroom teacher for first-year students and ends up revealing that Anos is actually the reincarnation of the Demon King of Tyranny. He also claims that the Godchild who is destined to kill Anos has already made it to the Academy. Naturally, this is a piece of shocking news so Anos and his accomplices start looking for the prophesied child. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy’ season 2 episode 1 or ‘The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the first episode of ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ season 2 or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san 2nd Attack’ titled ‘It’s You and Me, Senpai~’ the titular protagonist finds Naoto secretly reading the romantic comic named Love Slave, which focuses on two people who share a similar relationship as them. Later the same day, Nagatoro teaches several ways in which high school girls typically greet each other including the back hug. When Maki and Yoshi meet them, they invite the duo to the cultural festival afterparty. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ season 2 episode 1 or ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
After Criminal Minds: Evolution Revealed J.J.'s Cliffhanger Fate In New Clip, The Showrunner Gave Promising Update For Show's Future
Criminal Minds: Evolution revealed J.J.'s fate in a new clip following the cliffhanger and showrunner Erica Messer is giving fans a promising update concerning the show's future.
