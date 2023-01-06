Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Brooklyn apartments as low as $1,036 a month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
Related
Sporting News
Steve Kerr is NBA's best thief: Four plays Warriors coach has stolen, including Brad Stevens' 'Winner' set
Steve Kerr has drawn up some terrific plays in high-leverage moments to get the Warriors beautiful shots this season. He deserves a ton of credit for finding those plays and knowing when to implement them. But as far as creating them, he may have to push the praise in another...
Sporting News
What channel is TCU vs. Georgia on tonight? Time, TV schedule to watch 2023 college football championship
Only one game separates Georgia from rarified air in college football: A win over No. 3 TCU would make the top-ranked Bulldogs the first repeat national champions since Alabama in 2011-12. But then, the Horned Frogs — largely considered an afterthought ahead of this College Football Playoff — won't simply...
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game
Dallas has one final shot at the NFC East title as it heads to Washington to close out the regular season. With a win and an Eagles loss in Week 18, the Cowboys would clinch the divisional crown, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It would represent a huge turnaround after they trailed Philadelphia by three games with just three weeks remaining in the campaign.
Sporting News
What channel is Lions vs. Packers on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 18
Win and in for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. It wasn't long ago when Green Bay's playoff hopes were on life support, but everything has broken the Packers' way since their 4-8 mark following Week 12. Since then, four straight wins have put the Packers in control of their own destiny, with Sunday's game do-or-die for Matt LaFleur's boys.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Sporting News
Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC
The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Sporting News
Teams are begging Scottie Barnes to shoot: How Raptors forward is fixing his biggest weakness
Welcome to "That One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Raptors sophomore Scottie Barnes takes the spotlight. Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season...
Sporting News
Donovan Mitchell already making Jazz, Danny Ainge regret blockbuster trade with Cavaliers
Last summer, in the midst of Donovan Mitchell mania, I wrote about Danny Ainge's history of winning blockbuster trades. The former Celtics and current Jazz executive has acquired stars (Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen) and rebuilt with draft picks (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum). In his first major move with...
Sporting News
Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss
The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
Sporting News
NFL playoff picks, predictions for wild-card games: Bills, Bengals win to set up showdown; Jaguars stun Chargers
What kind of wild-card weekend will it be in the NFL?. Last season, the higher seed finished 5-1. In 2020, the higher seed was 2-4. This year, the NFL is rolling with a three-day format that will set up the divisional round. There are three rematches and three divisional three-matches,...
Sporting News
Jayson Tatum's jacket draws Cookie Monster comparison after Celtics game on social media and now we can't unsee it
Jayson Tatum showed up to a Celtics game dressed as the Cookie Monster. On a night that saw Tatum add to his All-Star starter and MVP case with 32 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a win over the Bulls, it was his pre and post-game outfit that kind of stole the show.
Sporting News
How long is DeMar DeRozan out? Quad injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Bulls star
The Chicago Bulls are sweating on the health of DeMar DeRozan after the star wing went down against the Boston Celtics with a quad injury. DeRozan suffered the injury in the third quarter after minor contact with Al Horford, before being ruled out for the remainder of the contest. The...
Sporting News
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia TE's status for CFP championship vs. TCU in doubt
This story has been updated from a previous version. One of Georgia's top offensive weapons is questionable for the top-ranked Bulldogs' College Football Playoff championship meeting vs. No. 3 TCU. Darnell Washington, half of Georgia's terrific 1-2 punch at tight end alongside Brock Bowers, is considered a game-time decision Monday...
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18
The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
Sporting News
Justin Houston sack incentive bonus: Why Ravens OLB isn't out $1.5 million after scoring change, despite reports
Out of pocket... but not totally. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston entered Week 18 with a whole lot riding on the line. The veteran pass rusher came into the final game of the year having racked up nine sacks. One more would put him at 10, activating a portion of a $1.5 million incentive written into his contract.
Sporting News
Sean Payton NFL rumors tracker: Latest news on Cardinals, Broncos, other fits for ex-Saints coach
Sean Payton retired from the NFL after the 2021 season, saying it was time for him to step away from his head coaching position with the Saints. A year later, it seems like his itch to coach has returned. Payton is rumored to be interested in returning to the NFL...
Sporting News
Texans lose No. 1 pick in draft with wild victory over Colts, but at least Lovie Smith goes out a winner
Much was made of Lovie Smith meeting with Texans ownership during the week, but whatever the two sides talked about, the powers that be in Houston almost certainly didn't foresee the series of events Sunday that led to the Texans losing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sporting News
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL wild-card playoff game
Riding a 10-game win streak, the second-seeded 49ers look to secure a spot in the Divisional Round when they host the seventh-seeded Seahawks to kick off super wild-card weekend (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The 49ers will also attempt to notch a season sweep over the Seahawks after winning their Week 2 matchup 27-7 and their Week 15 matchup 21-13. Since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy is yet to lose a game as a starter (5-0) and will look to maintain his unblemished record throughout the postseason.
Comments / 0