Brooklyn, NY

Sporting News

What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game

Dallas has one final shot at the NFC East title as it heads to Washington to close out the regular season. With a win and an Eagles loss in Week 18, the Cowboys would clinch the divisional crown, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It would represent a huge turnaround after they trailed Philadelphia by three games with just three weeks remaining in the campaign.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC

The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game

The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Sporting News

Packers' Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn't swap jerseys with Lions' Jameson Williams after Week 18 loss

The Lions upset the Packers in Week 18 to eliminate Green Bay from playoff contention, and the Packers' defeat brought up questions about Aaron Rodgers' future. Will Rodgers retire after the 2022 NFL season? The 39-year-old quarterback has hinted at retirement before, so the question is reasonable. And he looked particularly emotional when walking off the field after the defeat.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18

The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

49ers vs. Seahawks odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL wild-card playoff game

Riding a 10-game win streak, the second-seeded 49ers look to secure a spot in the Divisional Round when they host the seventh-seeded Seahawks to kick off super wild-card weekend (4:30 p.m. ET, FOX). The 49ers will also attempt to notch a season sweep over the Seahawks after winning their Week 2 matchup 27-7 and their Week 15 matchup 21-13. Since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (foot), seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy is yet to lose a game as a starter (5-0) and will look to maintain his unblemished record throughout the postseason.
SEATTLE, WA

