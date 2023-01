The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is the first fire department in the area to integrate Single Role Paramedics into its operations, opening six Single Role Paramedic positions. These will consist of two-person crews, responding to emergencies in a transport ambulance. As the oldest fire department in the region, RFD is proud to move to the next chapter in the emergency services industry. Single role paramedics have been integrated into fire departments across the country with great success.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO