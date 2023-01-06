Read full article on original website
How to Change Input on Roku TV?
Roku TV supports streaming players, gaming consoles, and other external devices. When you are required to connect such devices to your Roku TV, you need to switch the TV’s input to use them. But unlike other TVs, Roku does not have an in-built “Input source” button in their remote. So, you may have trouble changing inputs.
How to Fix Black Screen on Roku TV
If a black screen suddenly appears on your Roku TV, it interrupts your streaming experience. Several Roku TV users encountered a black screen with sound playing in the background, especially on TCL TV. Usually, you get this error due to a minor power glitch or a loose connection. But, a...
Eddy Cue reflects on Apple services, says it has 900 million paid subscribers
Four years ago, Apple made a change so it wouldn’t be only a hardware and software company but also a services firm. Now, the firm’s executive Eddy Cue reflects on its efforts to expand its global services and how it performed in 2022. According to Cue, Apple services...
Roku Hits 70 Million Users, but It's Not All Good News
Couch-tethered streamers continue flocking to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) to guide them through their viewing sessions. Roku announced on Thursday that it has topped 70 million active accounts. It's a big round number for the company behind the country's most popular video streaming operating system for TVs, commanding nearly double the...
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 65-inch 4K TV is at Best Buy
A 65-inch 4K TV for just $400? That may not have been possible several years ago, but it’s a reality right now with Best Buy’s offer for the TCL 4-Series 4K TV, which is made even more affordable with the retailer’s $30 discount on its sticker price of $430. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to avail this bargain because Best Buy TV deals often sell out quickly, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase right away.
What is the purpose of the Star button on a Roku remote control?
Roku remotes have changed a lot over the years. But despite the replacement and addition of several buttons, one of them has remained consistent - the star button. What is surprising is that many don’t know the purpose of the Star button even though it's been around for a long time!
How to Turn Your TV Into a Smart TV
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. No matter the age of your television it's still possible to bring it into the modern age, and for all the functionality you'll enjoy, it doesn't need to cost very much. Smart TV is another way to say "streaming TV" and compatible devices offer dozens of streaming services from free (the Roku Channel) all the way through to premium cable replacements (YouTube TV).
Millions of Americans can get free or discounted WiFi – see who’s eligible
INTERNET services may be free or discounted for millions of Americans. Several states across the United States are offering programs for people to enroll in to claim free or cheaper Wi-Fi. Different states are offering different programs, but some companies like AT&T and T-mobile are participants in the promotion of...
LG pushes the Smart TV Metaverse at CES 2023
LG Electronics, the South Korean consumer electronics giant, has doubled down on its metaverse aspirations with a series of announcements at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. NFT enthusiasts will now have access to the Blade Wallet service. This service is accessible through LG Smart at home. They can use it to purchase, sell, and trade their digital artwork through the LG Art Lab Platform.
Start 2023 with a brand new 55-inch 4K TV – now just $280
With the new year comes an opportunity from Best Buy to upgrade your home theater setup, as the retailer has slashed the price of the 55-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV by $170. You’ll only have to pay a very affordable $280 instead of $450, but you need to act fast if you’re interested. That’s because there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer, which is one of the best TV deals that you can shop as we welcome 2023.
9 best smart TVs
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
Save $1000 on this premium 75-inch QNED LG TV at Best Buy
The holiday season -- not to mention the influx of Christmas movies on show -- may have made you realize it is time to upgrade your existing, aging TV set. If this is the case, ZDNET has found an excellent deal on a premium smart TV worthy of consideration. Available at Best Buy, we've found a 75-inch LG 83 Series QNED smart TV on sale. Normally set with a retail price of around $2499, the US retail giant has slashed the price of this TV set to $1499, saving you $1000 for a limited time.
Best of CES 2023: Roku Select & Plus TVs
Roku’s first line of its own TVs look really impressive. This year at CES, Roku has decided to launch its own TVs, instead of relying solely on partners to make TVs with their software built-in. Roku introduced the Select and Plus lineup of TVs at CES this year. And we are giving them a Best of CES award for them.
Roku’s $80 Video Doorbell is a good affordable pick — especially for Roku users
If you're looking for an affordable video doorbell — and already own a Roku TV or player — the Roku Video Doorbell is a good budget pick that will let you keep tabs on your front door right from the couch.
LG's Magic Remote is what finally got me to leave Roku behind
I thought I'd be with Roku forever, but the Magic Remote makes it seem like ancient history. This past summer, my partner and I moved across the country from Connecticut to California. We elected not to move our ten-year-old television, figuring this was as good a reason as any to get a fancy new upgrade. After a bunch of research, we landed on the LG C1 — a 65-inch OLED TV with a 4K resolution.
This simple TV and Dolby Atmos soundbar system is a brilliant bargain
This AV set-up is based on medal-winning products from the recent What Hi-Fi? Awards...
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, Fire TV Stick, Roku, NVIDIA Shield Pro, & More
The best deep discounts on home entertainment gear and streaming services are here. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. With January in full swing, it's time to think about upgrading your home entertainment gear for the new year. And since there are all sorts of deep discounts with retailers clearing old inventory to bring in new stock, all things streaming are priced to move.
Save Up to $4,000 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs This Weekend
After spending more time in our living rooms over the holidays, it's possible you've been left wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the new year with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
ECO-WORTHY’s 100W solar panel kit includes a 30A charge controller at new $99 low in New Green Deals
Are you finally ready to dip your toes in the solar pool? Well, this 100W kit gets you started with ease. In the package, there’s the 100W solar panel, 30W PWM charge controller, cables, and mounting brackets. All of this can be had for just $99 at Amazon, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 27% off. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
