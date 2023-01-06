Read full article on original website
The Verge
The Verge’s best of CES 2023
Another Consumer Electronics Show has come and (almost) gone, and The Verge was there to capture all of the biggest announcements, names, and gadgets shown this year in Las Vegas. As always, CES is an opportunity for companies to demonstrate how they envision the future of tech, and we wanted to break down some of the best things we saw on this year’s show floor.
The Verge
Meta’s done making new features for the Quest 1 — all updates will end next year
Meta is planning to stop supporting the original Quest VR headset with new software updates, and soon anyone using the older hardware will be locked out of some social features. Several users on Reddit and Twitter, along with journalist Janko Roettgers, have posted screenshots of an email saying the company...
The Verge
Improved voice typing in Google Docs is coming to more browsers
Google Docs’ voice-typing feature, which lets you “type” and edit text using your voice and a microphone rather than your hands and a keyboard, is getting a couple of key upgrades. First is that the feature is expanding to “most major browsers.” Currently, Google’s support page notes...
The Verge
The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is a ThinkPad owner’s dream
I’m generally a Windows user, but one of the things that’s always sorely tempted me about the Apple ecosystem is the interconnectedness. Not only are macOS and iOS comfortably similar in form and function (and getting moreso every year), but there are so many easy ways to transfer content between a Mac and an iPhone. That’s why I enjoyed testing out Lenovo’s ThinkPhone by Motorola, which is supposed to be — and I never thought I’d be writing this phrase — the smartphone version of a ThinkPad.
The Verge
Google Docs adds a feature we thought it already had: non-printing characters
Google is adding a feature to Google Docs that lets you see non-printing characters such as spaces, tabs, and various types of breaks, the company announced in a blog post on Monday. The option, which will be available in the View menu, can help make editing a document easier by showing you exactly how its formatted rather than making you rely purely on what you can see to tell whether something is a tab or a bunch of spaces. It can also be more helpful when troubleshooting messed up formatting.
The Verge
Apple is reportedly making an all-in-one cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth chip
Apple is working on a new in-house chip that would power cellular, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth functionality on its devices, according to a report from Bloomberg. The company is also developing its own chip that would replace the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip it currently uses from Broadcom, Bloomberg says, which it wants to begin using in devices in 2025.
POLITICO
A last shot of tech optimism from CES
Readers — yes, we’re coming to you Saturday! This is the last installment of our four-day on-the-ground report from CES, where we’ve been tracking the collision of federal policy, gadgets and our evolving virtual future. LAS VEGAS— The fallout from the House’s speakership mess managed to reach...
BBC
Why it is becoming easier to sue Big Tech in the UK
The UK is seeing a rise in people suing companies, including some of the best known names in technology, en masse. Research by Thomson Reuters shows the amount of damages being sought in what are known as class actions leapt from £4bn in 2021 to £26bn in 2022.
The Verge
Raspberry Pi launches higher resolution camera module, now with autofocus
Raspberry Pi is launching a new camera module for use with its diminutive DIY computers — the Camera Module 3. Its upgraded Sony IMX708 sensor is higher resolution, but perhaps more important is that the new module supports high dynamic range photography and autofocus. Alongside it, Raspberry Pi is also releasing a new camera board for use with M12-mount lenses.
The Verge
Apple may finally debut its mixed reality headset this spring
Apple’s getting ready to launch its long-rumored mixed reality headset this spring, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company’s reportedly planning to reveal the device ahead of the Worldwide Developers Conference in June and will start shipping it this fall. The headset, which could...
The Verge
The $3,000 totally wireless Displace TV is the definition of CES absurdity
Our time at CES 2023 might be over, but it’s still worth highlighting some standouts at the show. One of those that’s gotten quite a bit of attention is from an upstart company called Displace. LG’s brand-new Signature OLED M eliminates every wire except for the power cord, but Displace is trying to nix that one, too. In Las Vegas, the company demonstrated a completely wireless 55-inch 4K OLED TV that runs off four hot-swappable batteries. This is a dream that has existed since the earliest days of The Verge.
The Verge
Amazon’s opening up Buy with Prime, pulling other US retailers into its ‘free’ shipping subscription
Amazon’s expanding the availability of its “Buy with Prime” button. Starting on January 31st, more online stores in the US can start offering the benefits of a Prime subscription, such as free shipping and next-day deliveries, on their own websites. Of course, customers who actually want to...
TechCrunch
After struggling with consumers, Magic Leap hang its hopes on enterprise
From the outside, certainly, it seemed like typically understated Chief Executive speak. It doesn’t take a business genius to point out that things weren’t working. It wasn’t a reflection on the technology, certainly. Those who’ve managed to try Magic Leap’s mixed reality headsets have been impressed. I spent time with the product at CES this week, and it certainly feels like the future.
The Verge
Meta is still adding basic moderation features to its VR playscape
Meta is adding some new moderation features to Horizon Worlds, the company’s VR social platform, as part of version 91, according to a blog post published Friday. While the features are welcome upgrades, they also feel like relatively basic additions that should have been in place sooner. For example,...
The Verge
OLED gaming monitors have arrived to kick TVs off your desk
Giant OLED TVs don’t belong on computer desks, despite what my colleague Sean Hollister thinks. A number of gamers use them as monitors since they deliver near-perfect picture quality at a similar price to high-end gaming monitors. It’s hard to blame them, but they’re putting up with lackluster stands, TV-focused interfaces, and having no DisplayPort, a staple for super-fast PC gaming. The pros might outweigh those cons for some, but it’d be great to get rid of most of those cons altogether. Thankfully, better alternatives now exist — a lot of them, actually.
TechCrunch
Generative AI’s Magic Leap
Welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Now that the weird “remember how to work” week is over, I’m feeling refreshed and ready to take on the year. My goal for this week is to collaborate more, whether that means asking for help or joining forces to tackle a big story. (I needed to say that out loud because it’s easy to play alone in a remote, distributed world).
The Verge
Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Air is $200 off
Update January 10th, 11:30AM ET: Our lead deal on the OnePlus Buds Pro has sold out, so we’ve swapped them for a deal on Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air. Torn between buying Apple’s new M2-powered MacBook Air and the last-gen Air because the latter is cheaper? Well, the good news is that you can currently buy Apple’s new laptop — which is our favorite laptop for most people — with 8GB of RAM and 16GB of storage for $999 ($200 off) at Best Buy. That’s the same price Apple’s last-gen Air starts at for a laptop that’s faster and comes with a superior 1080p webcam, not to mention a lighter build.
The Verge
Kobo Clara 2E review: slow reader
I don’t know what to do during thunderstorms. I’m from Southern California, after all, where we’re accustomed to warm, sunny days, even during the winter. So when the first raindrop fell on the Kobo Clara 2E I was reading while in the park, my bewildered self naturally thought a bird peed on my review unit. Only when the rain really started to pour down did it hit me that I was caught in the middle of a storm outside with no jacket or umbrella to protect me or this $129.99 e-reader. Needless to say, I freaked out and ran.
The Verge
Google’s bringing new features to older versions of Android
Google is taking another shot at bringing new features to phones that haven’t gotten OS updates in years. It’s releasing something called the “Extension Software Developer Kit,” which should let developers use features like Android 13’s new photo picker in apps running on some versions of Android 11 and 12. In a blog post announcing the change, the company says the feature lets it “extend the support of certain platform functionality to existing Android versions.”
The Verge
The makers of the Stem Player made a small projector that’s Kanye West-free
Kano Computing’s Stem Player is one of the coolest gadgets I’ve ever used. It’s a strangely soft puck-shaped device that lets you manipulate parts of songs in real time just by swiping up and down. But because the Stem Player was linked heavily with Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West who has taken an extremely antisemitic turn, I wasn’t much of a fan lately.
