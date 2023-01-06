Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Son of Former Miami Dolphins Football Player Back on Trial, Charged with Killing Both Parents
According to ABC News, Antonio “A.J.” Armstrong, Jr., the son of Antonio Armstrong, who played for the Miami Dolphins back in 1995, will be heading to trial for a third time after two trials that ended in hung juries. A.J. has been accused of killing his father and mother, Dawn Armstrong in 2016. They were both killed in their sleep in their residence in Houston.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WKRC
Damar Hamlin makes first statement since cardiac arrest via social media post
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP/WKRC) - Bills' player Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement on both Twitter and Instagram since his sudden on-field collapse. Hamlin has continued to make great progress following his cardiac arrest during the game against the Bengals on Monday night. "When you put real love...
WKRC
Bengals avoid coin flip by taking care of business vs. Ravens who sat several starters
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Bengals avoided having to flip a coin with the Baltimore Ravens for which team would host their Wild Card round playoff matchup. Ravens third string quarterback Anthony Brown turned the ball over three times in the first half, including a fumble that was recovered in the end zone for a touchdown, to help the Bengals to a 27-16 victory on Sunday before a crowd announced at 65,849 in Paycor Stadium.
WKRC
Messages from Damar Hamlin before Bills beat Patriots, clinching No. 2 seed in AFC
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHAM) — In the team's first game since Damar Hamlin collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest last week, the Bills took care of business at home against the Patriots, clinching the number 2 seed in the AFC. Before the game, Hamlin, still in a Cincinnati hospital, tweeted...
WKRC
Analysis: Bengals take care of Ravens, turn attention to playoff re-match
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It wasn't pretty but the Cincinnati Bengals took care of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday for their eighth straight victory and a franchise record-tying 12th win in the regular-season. Mo Egger from ESPN 1530 and Local 12 digital sports columnist and editor Richard Skinner joined Local 12...
WKRC
Bengals to host Ravens as AFC playoff pairings set and date, kickoff time released
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After all that, the Bengals 27-16 win on Sunday over the Baltimore Ravens made the coin flip proposal irrelevant, and now they will host the Ravens in the Wild Card round at 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 15. The NFL announced the times and dates after the Sunday...
WKRC
'That's our standard now': Bengals QB Burrow celebrates back-to-back division titles
CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Bengals built a big lead and came out flat in the second half, but held off the division rival Baltimore Ravens to close the season on an eight-game winning streak. Their reward? Hosting the Ravens again in the first round of the playoffs next week.
Comments / 0