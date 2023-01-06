ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say

By Ideastream Public Media
ideastream.org
 4 days ago
Comments / 29

Jb1953
4d ago

What flu virus like we always deal with? The difference is is that those that took the vac have there immune system weakened and compromised just like the drs. They shut down tried to say that would happened!!! Prayers for the sick and families of the loved ones who passed!!!

ClownWorld
3d ago

Sounds like a threat and a promise. Vaccinations must've been low in the area. Gotta get some more COVID bucks for the boat parties.

Loving-kindness=♡
4d ago

I just lost my best friend, and my husband and I are both sick with covid because people at his work go in sick. I spent 24 hours in a hallway because there are no beds in Akron. I never thought I would get it but at 74 I did. My husband is a type one diabetic and doing ok without antivirals I am on a slew of medications. I wouldn't wish this on anyone. it was touch and go for me for 24 hours. The antivirals leave a terrible taste. I would like to get to see my new great grand baby so if you believe in prayers please send a few.

