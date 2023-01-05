ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's office: Two minors from Louisiana led deputies on chase in car stolen from victim at McDonald's

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies apprehended two minors from Louisiana following a chase involving a car stolen from a victim at a McDonald's in Winnie. It happened on January 7, 2023, shortly before 8:30 p.m. The Chambers County Sheriff's Office received a call about a vehicle that had been stolen from a Mcdonald's.
