Here's your up-close and personal look at Google's Android experience at CES
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your favorite tech companies are kicking off 2023 with CES in Las Vegas. The entire show is a spectacle, with participating companies showing off the latest tech of all kinds — from everyday products like phones and tablets to slightly stranger fare like a connected urinalysis device and battery-powered TVs.
WhatsApp is flirting with a cloud-less chat transfer option for Android phones
WhatsApp may be among the best messaging apps out there, but you can't turn a blind eye to some of its ridiculous limitations, such as the lack of support for multiple devices for a single account. Furthermore, transferring chats between Android and iOS had historically been a bit of a chore, though this was addressed a few years ago. However, there are some prerequisites, including the need to back up your chats to supported cloud services in order to complete the migration. Thankfully, a potential feature may take that step out of the equation, with WhatsApp apparently working on a new chat transfer option that doesn't require backups.
Google's Matter Early Access Program yields results with Govee's newest light strip
Matter will likely be the topic for smart homes in 2023, and CES is already preparing us for a flood of new and excellent smart home devices with support for the interoperability standard. Govee is ready to jump on the bandwagon, and the company has teamed up with Google to announce and showcase the LED Light Strip M1, its first Matter-enabled lighting product created as part of Google's Matter Early Access Program.
Samsung makes pairing Matter devices as easy as Google's Fast Pair
After numerous delays, Matter officially launched in November 2022, with support from almost all major tech giants, including Apple, Google, and Amazon. The new standard was the star of CES 2023, with the best smart home products from the tech show being compatible with Matter. Samsung has also gone all in on the new smart home connectivity standard— it added Matter integration to the SmartThings Hub last year and launched the SmartThings Station at this year's CES. With Matter-compatible accessories now available in the market, the Korean is making it easy to connect them to your smart home through your Galaxy phone.
Google Docs matures with its latest tool for the most demanding editing die-hards
Google Docs isn't just one of the most widely used word processors around because it's available for free with every Gmail account — it's also decently powerful. But while both personal and Workspace users rely on Docs for all their writing needs, there are plenty of diehards out there who still swear by Microsoft Word, pointing to the availability of its more advanced features. Google Docs keeps expanding functionality to narrow that gap, and with this latest addition, it's even closer to that goal than ever.
8 bizarre gadgets we found at CES 2023
Tech companies have their own events where they show customers and shareholders what they've been working on all year, but they also take part in annual industry conferences like MWC and SXSW where they're still expected to give the public something interesting. With pressure to push the envelope, they get so busy asking if they can that they sometimes forget to ask if they should, and we end up with several sublimely strange gizmos to admire. So from streaming ovens to streams of urine, these are the quirkiest, funniest, and downright weirdest new gadgets we've seen at CES 2023.
Android Auto’s massive redesign is finally rolling out to everyone
It's been a long ride for the new Android Auto redesign. After initially leaking out way back in September of 2021 to an official unveil at last year's Google I/O, we've waited a long time to get our hands on this refreshed car-friendly UI. Today, after a two-month beta period, Google is taking to CES 2023 to announce Android Auto's new dashboard is coming to all drivers starting today.
The Best Buy weekend sale kicks off today: save big on smartphones, wearables, TVs, and more
Best Buy just launched the first great sale event of 2023, slashing prices on a ton of their most popular tech.
Samsung yo-yos Galaxy S23 Unpacked event date in front of our eyes
We're racing into the home stretch before Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, sure to provide us with all the details on the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones — the good money says they will be this year's best-sellers for Android. All that's left for the company to do is announce when the announcement is going to happen. And it did last night, if only for a second.
Google Maps navigation now works without your phone on Wear OS 3
The entire Wear OS platform received a shot in the arm with the launch of Wear OS 3, reinvigorating developer interest in the ecosystem. Google led from the front, updating its suite of Wear OS apps with Material You and enhanced functionality. When Samsung unveiled its 2022 foldables and the Galaxy Watch 5 lineup in August last year, Google revealed that it was working on a redesigned Wear OS Play Store and phoneless Google Maps navigation. While the new Play Store debuted soon after, Google Maps navigation for Wear OS 3 watches without an actively paired phone was nowhere to be seen. That's changing now, though.
We may never see a OnePlus 11 Pro
It's only the first week of the year, but we're already seeing some eagerly awaited smartphone launches kick off. The OnePlus 11 debuted in the Chinese market this week, ahead of a global release set for February, but eagle-eyed readers might notice the lack of a "Pro" model. The company's senior management took to social media to confirm that a OnePlus 11 Pro isn't in the pipeline at the moment, which could help make up the minds of undecided shoppers.
WhatsApp helps you evade government censorships using a proxy
WhatsApp prides itself on having a strong security infrastructure that blocks third-party prying eyes from peeking into your conversations with end-to-end encryption. This security feature is one of the reasons WhatsApp is one of the best communication apps available today. However, all of these security measures are meaningless if the service becomes inaccessible to users, especially in countries with authoritarian regimes. WhatsApp is now making sure that doesn't happen by introducing support for proxies globally.
Samsung claims its new smartphone OLED is the brightest yet, but is it really?
Displays are obviously one of Samsung's strengths, and its smartphone OLED panels keep getting better with each generation. These pocket-friendly panes of glass are critical components of an excellent smartphone because they dictate how readable the screen is under harsh daylight, among other functions, so it makes sense for Samsung to improve its display. At CES 2023, the company flaunted its latest smartphone OLED panel, and it's claiming that it is the brightest in the industry with 2,000 nits of brightness.
This Nest Audio speaker deal is so good, you'll want to buy two
Google's Nest Audio was already one of the best value buys in the smart speaker segment at its regular price, which makes this $25 discount even sweeter. Rich sound combined with Google Assistant smarts and an array of far-field microphones make it a joy for streaming music, answering basic questions, and controlling your smart home. The ability to set up a wireless stereo speaker pair with the purchase of two is just icing on the cake.
How to remove Snap Camera from your Mac or PC
Four years ago, Snap (the umbrella over Snapchat) unleashed Snap Camera on an unsuspecting world. By simply changing their camera input, users could take advantage of Snapchat's robust library of camera filters and backgrounds in virtually any streaming software from Zoom to Twitch to Teams.
How we test and review products at Android Police
Android Police has been the go-to resource for Android news since 2010, and gradually over our lifetime, we've begun using our expertise to recommend products and services to you that our team of experts believe will make your life better. We promise you, our readers, that our coverage will always remain independent with honest opinions from our team of experts all around the globe.
Withings U-Scan is a golden opportunity to smarten up your toilet with health insights
Withings is making a big splash at CES 2023. The company behind some of our favorite health and fitness gadgets is debuting a Wi-Fi powered urinalysis device slated to hit store shelves later this year. According to a spokesperson, the device was developed after noticing that urine was an "underestimated stream of health data."
31 new emoji hit Google Pixels with Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2
New year. New you. New dawn. New light. We got any more of these? How about new emoji? The Unicode Consortium published its official list of new emoji back in September. As expected with any major software maintainer, Samsung put up its own designs for Galaxy device owners to use shortly afterward. Now, in 2023, Google's next in the queue and it looks to be drip feeding these fresh symbols to devices on Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2.
The Google Pixel 7 is only $499 again
There were many discounts to be had on the Google Pixel 7 already, but if you missed those, now is your chance. At $100 less than its MSRP, the Pixel 7 is a great choice for those in the market for a flagship that doesn't break the bank and that will offer a great service for the foreseeable future.
Google Fit: How to track your fitness goals and stay healthy
Whether you're starting a new exercise routine or resuming your regular activity, Google Fit is a great way to keep track of your fitness goals and achievements. You can use it when you're walking, biking to work, exercising actively, or just strolling with your dog. The app is simple to use and works on Android phones as well as WearOS smartwatches. The app can also interact with other services and trackers by measuring your activity, even when using machines and fitness equipment, and recording reliable data coming from connected devices. Read on to learn how it works and how it can help you maintain a healthy daily routine.
