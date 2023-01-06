Read full article on original website
Woman charged with setting tree on fire
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman who's had repeated trouble with the law was caught setting fire outside a children's museum last month. Jayda Rene Klinger, 18, was seen on video with two other people on Dec. 4 near the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, 2 W. Seventh Street, according to Bloomsburg Officer Kenneth Auchter. Klinger reportedly can be seen torching a pine tree on the property around 8 p.m. Related reading: Alleged...
Wanted man in custody after two-mile chase
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man refused to stop after authorities saw him driving a vehicle near the 700 block of W. Fourth Street. Keith Bernard Haynes was wanted by the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office when detectives spotted him on Nov. 14. Williamsport Police officers attempted to stop Haynes, who refused to pull over and drove away. Related reading: Man charged after two crack sales to detectives ...
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
Secret video of ‘murder plot’ played to jury
WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston woman who said she was a longtime confidential drug informant for state police testified Monday she believed h
Man sentenced for selling heroin, fentanyl resulting in death
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announce a Monroe County man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute heroin and fentanyl resulting in the death of a person. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, engaged in a conspiracy to obtain and sell heroin, and fentanyl, within the Middle […]
Three under investigation for serial purse snatching
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating three men following a purse snatching incident in Monroe County. According to a press release, state police responded to the ShopRite at Kinsley Drive on Friday for reports that a woman in her 90s was the victim of a theft. The release states three men […]
Woman knocks man’s tooth out during assault
Northumberland County, Pa. — A woman was charged with misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched a man hard enough to knock his tooth out. Ingrid Jeannett Delgado, 30, of Northumberland pushed the man into a bathroom after she suspected him of contacting another woman on his phone. Delgado punched the accuser after he pushed her and attempted to leave the bathroom. Police spoke with Delgado on Dec. 24 and asked...
abc27.com
Dauphin County caregiver allegedly left patient in cold vehicle for an hour
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A paid caregiver in Dauphin County was charged after allegedly leaving a care-dependent person in a vehicle for approximately an hour. According to Middletown Borough Police, on January 7 officers responded to the 100 block of Pathfinder Drive for an abuse/neglect call. Inside a non-running vehicle, police found an unattended non-verbal man wearing a t-shirt and pants in a wheelchair.
Man in Bradford County jail after assaulting woman with gun, police
TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a Tuscarora Township man is being held in the Bradford County Correctional Facility after assaulting a woman with a gun. According to police, the assault happened around 3:30 a.m. on December 19th near Papoose Acres Lane. 53-year-old Charles Fletcher was in a verbal argument with […]
Argument leads to man's arrest
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband punched his wife in the head multiple times during a fight after she slapped him, police say. Thomas M. Zurewich, 55, allegedly admitted he and his wife had gotten into an argument on Dec. 23 in their home on East Tenth Street before she called 911. The dispatcher told police they could hear a fight in the background before a male voice said, 'You don't need help. You beat up on me." ...
wkok.com
Selinsgrove Officer Suspended Four Weeks Without Pay
SELINSGROVE – A veteran Selinsgrove Borough Police Officer, who sent messages, perceived as threatening, to Chief Shanee Mitchell, has been suspended for one month. Selinsgrove Borough Manager Lauren Martz says Officer Scott Grove was suspended for four weeks without pay, this follows a meeting Monday afternoon. She says the borough’s solicitor will also implement ‘return to work procedures.’
Scranton man sentenced for trafficking meth, fentanyl
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say they have sentenced a man for drug possession with into to sell multiple grams of meth and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Javier Correa, 41, of Scranton, was arrested after a raid was done at his home in April of 2021. Police say they seized […]
skooknews.com
Ashland Man Facing Strangulation and Assault Charges
An Ashland man was charged Sunday after an incident at his home late Saturday and Early Sunday morning. According to court documents, on Sunday morning, just after 8:30am, Ashland Police Officer Daniel Weikel was dispatched to a home in the 1700 Block of Centre Street for a welfare check. At...
Man charged with throwing woman down stairs
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they tased a man multiple times as they arrested him for reportedly shoving a woman down a flight of stairs. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Sunday John G. Mulroy, 39, of Plymouth was arrested at home in the 500 block of West Main Street around […]
Watch: Dunmore police look to ID theft suspects
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they are searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into cars in Dunmore early Monday. According to the Dunmore Police Department, two people were seen on camera breaking into a car in the 1200 block of Monroe Avenue between 2-4 a.m. Police say they also attempted to […]
Shots fired in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — One man is in custody after firing several shots Saturday night. Police say they were called to the 1900 block of Walters Road in Loyalsock Township shortly after 8 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with a firearm. When police arrived, they found a...
WYTV.com
K-9 holds woman’s arm during chase in Liberty
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was treated for injuries to her arm after police say she ran from them and a K-9 was used to catch her. According to a police report, officers tried to pull over 39-year-old Jessica Davis Sunday night on Gypsy Lane after they discovered the car she was driving was reported stolen.
‘Barricaded gunman’ accused of firing 30 shots in WB Township standoff
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township. On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison. According to state […]
Woman finds homeless man sleeping in her car
Muncy, Pa. — A woman discovered a homeless man sleeping in her car the morning of Jan. 3 while it was parked on Washington Street in Muncy. Patrolman Ernest Delp of Muncy Borough Police says by the time they arrived, suspect Joshua Morse Probst, 40, had left the area. The victim told police the suspect had taken a red fur coat from the car. Police found Probst a short time...
Inmate throws coffee in lieutenant's face, charged with assault
Muncy, Pa. — A woman at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy was recently charged with aggravated assault for throwing coffee in the face of a lieutenant and biting a second staff member. Sheila Lee Ramos, 37, now faces felony aggravated assault charges and summary harassment for the incident that occurred on Oct. 11. Trooper Josiah Reiner of state police at Montoursville says Ramos asked to talk with the lieutenant...
