Report: Governor Tom Wolf Racks Up State Plane Expenses
HARRISBURG – PennLive is reporting… Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from the northeast to south-central Pa. aboard the taxpayer-provided plane that is at the disposal of the governor and other state officials. Since taking office in 2015, Wolf has averaged more than one flight per week on the nine-seat, twin-turboprop King Air 350i, racking up 256 flights at a total cost of nearly $642,000. His annual plane use is generally on par or far less than that of his predecessors, although covid-19 reduced air travel to just five flights in 2020.
PA Headlines, Gas Tax Repeal, Lycoming County Recount Starts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers on Monday advanced a bill to cut the state’s gas tax, one of the nation’s highest. Senate Bill 35 would stop the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently set the wholesale price of gasoline at $2.99 per gallon. Monday the bill passed the Senate Transportation Committee by an 11-3 vote. Pennsylvania’s gas tax increased by 3 cents on Jan. 1, bringing the total to 61 cents a gallon. The price of diesel also increased by four cents per gallon to 78 cents. Pennsylvania has the second-highest gas tax in the nation behind California. The Transportation Committee also passed a bill that dedicates gas tax revenues to road and bridge safety projects.
State Farm Show Emphasizes AgriSafe Mental Health Help
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — WHTM is reporting… The PA Farm Show is more than just food and animals, the show also provides events and programs to better the lives of Pennsylvania farmers. On Sunday, The AgriSafe network, which is a nonprofit that works to educate others on the health and safety of those working in the agriculture industry held an information session. The network provides a resource called the AgriStress Helpline, which is a hotline to provide mental health crisis response. This hotline is staffed by mental health professionals that are trained and respond to agricultural communities.
Pennsylvania Turnpike Tolls Increased, 5% Hike For Cash Payers
HARRISBURG — Tolls have increased again on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The five percent increase occurred at 12:01 Sunday morning, and will have the biggest effect on motorists without EZ-Pass. Officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission say the most common toll for cars will increase to a dollar- 80 for...
Gasoline Prices Creeping Back Up, Gasbuddy.com Report
UNDATED – Gasoline prices in The Valley, and in Pennsylvania, are increasing again. Gasbuddy.com is out with their weekly report; they say Valley prices are following the state gas prices, rising about 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week. Pennsylvania’s average price for gasoline is $3.65 per gallon,...
