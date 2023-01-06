Longtime Champaign County Farm Bureau manager taking new job in Wisconsin

Buy Now Uken provided

CHAMPAIGN — Longtime Champaign County Farm Bureau manager Brad Uken will leave later this month to take a new job as chief administrative officer for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation.

He’ll begin his new position with the organization in Madison, Wis., running day-to-day operations there on Feb. 1, he said.

The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation describes itself as the state’s largest general farm organization.

Uken “brings a wealth of farm bureau experience, but also brings new experiences and perspectives,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz. “Our staff, board and members are looking forward to working with him.”

Uken is a native of Champaign County, growing up in the Flatville area on a family farm, and previously managed the farm bureaus in Stark and Bureau counties before becoming manager of the Champaign County Farm Bureau in 2003.

He graduated from Parkland College and got a degree in agribusiness from Illinois State University, and has served on the boards of several local organizations — among them the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, the Regional Water Supply Planning Committee and Judicial Screening Committee.

For the the past two years he chaired a Champaign County Board-established task force looking into the expansion of broadband service for areas in the county where broadband availability is lacking.

Uken was appointed to the Parkland College Board of Trustees last June after a seat became vacant with the death of Timothy Johnson. He plans to finish out that term, which ends in April, he said.

The Wisconsin job offers a chance for him to run and work with a state organization, he said.

“It’s been a lot of fun, a lot of great experiences here, a lot of unique experiences here in Champaign County, and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it,” Uken said.

“It’s been fun being part of the agricultural community and the community at large. I’ve met a lot of wonderful people, and worked with a lot of great people here.”