ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’

DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Shams

Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’

‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
CLEVELAND, OH
Connecticut Public

Saskatchewan compiles a Top-10 list of 911 calls that weren't an emergency

Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. If your bathtub has ever been clogged, you might have called a plumber. One resident of Saskatchewan, Canada, decided the police were a better option. That's No. 1 on a Top 10 list of inappropriate 911 calls made last year. It also features someone ringing because they ran out of milk. A cat in a tree didn't make the list. I guess Saskatchewan, residents are saving that for the fire department.
Connecticut Public

Give the new year a clean start with these decluttering tactics

The junk drawer, that overstuffed closet, a messy garage - is household clutter getting in the way of your fresh start this new year? Star Hansen, a professional organizer and self-titled clutter whisperer, says everyone's clutter tells a personal story and that if you want to declutter effectively, you got to start by understanding the message of your mess. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has more.
Connecticut Public

Sunday Puzzle: Word Family Finds

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word that has somewhere inside it a common family name. I'll give you the family names and clues to the words. You tell me the words. 5. COOPER / Refusing to help, as in an investigation. 6. LOWE / Opposite of a leader.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy