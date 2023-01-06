Read full article on original website
Related
Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway death updates — Trump leads tributes after Youtuber ‘passes away with Silk at her bedside’
DIAMOND of Pro-Trump Youtuber duo Diamond and Silk has passed away, former President Donald Trump announced Monday night. Trump mourned his loyal supporter, whose real name is Lynnette Hardaway, in a Truth Social post where he described the North Carolina native's death as: "totally unexpected." The commentator passed away in...
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’
‘I feel proud because change is possible and healing and learning new things are possible.’ A woman whose mugshot went viral due to her highly inked face is undergoing severe laser therapy to remove the inking in order to forget the ex-boyfriend with whom she was arrested. Alyssa Zebrasky got the complex Day of the Dead tattoo four years ago while dating an ex-partner who also had elaborate facial tattoos.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Saskatchewan compiles a Top-10 list of 911 calls that weren't an emergency
Good morning. I'm Dwane Brown. If your bathtub has ever been clogged, you might have called a plumber. One resident of Saskatchewan, Canada, decided the police were a better option. That's No. 1 on a Top 10 list of inappropriate 911 calls made last year. It also features someone ringing because they ran out of milk. A cat in a tree didn't make the list. I guess Saskatchewan, residents are saving that for the fire department.
Give the new year a clean start with these decluttering tactics
The junk drawer, that overstuffed closet, a messy garage - is household clutter getting in the way of your fresh start this new year? Star Hansen, a professional organizer and self-titled clutter whisperer, says everyone's clutter tells a personal story and that if you want to declutter effectively, you got to start by understanding the message of your mess. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has more.
President Biden is in Mexico for a summit of North American leaders
President Biden is in Mexico for a summit of North American leaders. It's the first time a U.S. president has visited the country since former President Barack Obama attended the summit nine years ago. DWANE BROWN, HOST:. Biden was received in Mexico City last night by President Andres Manuel Lopez...
Sunday Puzzle: Word Family Finds
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word that has somewhere inside it a common family name. I'll give you the family names and clues to the words. You tell me the words. 5. COOPER / Refusing to help, as in an investigation. 6. LOWE / Opposite of a leader.
In US counties, the more bias against older people, the longer people are living
Using data from people living in more than 3,000 counties in the U.S., researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst looked at age bias and found results opposite of what they expected, said Allecia Reid a professor of psychological and brain sciences,. "In this particular study, we essentially had a...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
11K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0