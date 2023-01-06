Read full article on original website
Related
Angel food cake with salted caramel frosting wows judges at Pa. Farm Show
Light and lofty angel food cakes were on display over the weekend at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. This year, Shelia Suhan, of Fayette County, won first place in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest Jan. 8 with her Angel Food Cake with Salted Caramel Pecan Frosting. She competed against about 60 other entrants.
Chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting and marshmallow wins first prize at Pa. Farm Show
A repeat winner in the Pennsylvania Farm Show baking circuit has done it again. Sharon Karlheim of Cambria County won the blue ribbon Jan. 7 in the annual Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest. Her layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake calls for several types of frosting, ganache and mousse. Judges...
Pa. Farm Show 2023 winning apple pie is the ultimate with pecans and caramel drizzle
An apple pie made with boiled apple cider and decorated with a pecan crumb topping caught the attention of judges at the Pa. Farm Show. An Ultimate Apple Pie won Lorrie Rauch of Lehigh County first place in the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest on Jan. 7. Her recipe calls for Cortland apples and a homemade caramel drizzle.
This Unassuming Bakery Serves Some of the Best Cinnamon Rolls in Pennsylvania
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Pennsylvania carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Lycoming County, keep reading to learn more.
HGTV’s Steve Ford premieres new season of ‘Stuffed’ at 2023 PA Farm Show
HGTV star and Pennsylvania native Steve Ford heralded the new year with the premiere of the second season of his Apple TV series “Stuffed with Steve Ford” at the 2023 PA Farm Show. “Stuffed with Steve Ford” is a series created by VisitPA that highlights Pa’s culinary trails,...
New Lego store; political regrets; Farm Show: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
Today, we’ll play with Legos ... er, we’ll tell you where you can ... and then look at prison phone call costs, football games and the Farm Show. A construction worker who wanted a career change figured he couldn’t go wrong with something practically every kid (and many adults) love: Legos.
“Most Haunted Road In Pennsylvania”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads in Pennsylvania are some of the most famously haunted destinations in the United States. From eerie forests to abandoned roadside attractions, the Keystone State is home to a variety of spooky locales that are sure to send chills down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Pennsylvania:
89-year-old, 85-year-old tie the knot in Pa. after nearly 30 years
One’s never too old for love. Take this man and woman in Pennsylvania, who just tied the knot in their eighties. SIMILAR STORIES: 102-year-old Pennsylvania woman hits the slots for her birthday. The Times Leader reports how Carol Bawiec — a retiree of Geisinger’s nutrition department — and Lee...
This Pennsylvania city is one of the best for bagel lovers: study
Bagels are arguably one of the highest formations of bread out there. If you agree, you’re probably a bagel lover yourself. And if you’re a bagel lover in Pennsylvania, you’re in luck — a Keystone State city is apparently one of the best for bagel fans in the nation.
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Pa. Farm Show 2023 opening day draws big crowds: ‘We’re back in full force’
The Pennsylvania Farm Show is back in a big way. On Saturday’s opening day, visitors flocked to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg for milkshakes, sheep judging and high school rodeo. By mid-morning, the facility’s main parking lot was full and by the afternoon a few of the auxiliary lots had closed, a barometer of the brisk attendance.
Pennsylvania seniors targeted in series of robberies: police | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
WFMZ-TV Online
6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl sings national anthem to open 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG — As people arrived for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show at 8 a.m. Saturday, they were greeted by a 6-year-old Schuylkill Haven girl singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” to officially open the event. With friends and family gathered around her, Mia Bixler’s voice filled the Giant Exposition...
Lots to do, see, and eat at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show starts this weekend in Harrisburg. Rahn Troutman is from Dornsife and is with the Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers. The food court was open as a preview day, and his stand was already off to a busy start. "We do baked potatoes,...
Pennsylvania Girl Scouts announce new online cookie store for customers
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania (GSHPA) officially kicked off their 2023 cookie season today. This year is expected to be bigger, and better, than ever with a new online tool. The Girl Scouts are partnering with a new baker for their cookies this...
Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash
A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee
If you’re not buying a home, the chances are pretty good that you don’t give radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, much thought. But if you are buying a home, or you currently own one, then you do think about it — a lot. That’s because, if left unaddressed, radon can pose a serious health threat to […] The post Radon is found in 39 percent of Pa. homes. Here’s how to fight it | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
playpennsylvania.com
$20K Craps Cheating Scheme Lands Mohegan PA Casino Dealer And Patron In Jail
Casinos everywhere have big money on the line at all times. With many hands involved in dealing, playing and moving money around in casinos, it pays to be vigilant. Of course, casinos in Pennsylvania have high levels of surveillance to keep an eye out for cheating and theft. And good...
Company linked to 2022 Pa. crash involving lab monkeys has shut down
The company linked to the transportation of the lab monkeys involved in an accident near Danville a year ago has ceased operations. That was confirmed by Jeffery Quebedeaux, owner of Quebedeaux’s Transport, and U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) records. The records show Quebedeaux’s was placed out of service on...
Sheetz cuts diesel fuel price by 50 cents a gallon through January
Sheetz has decreased its diesel fuel prices by 50 cents a gallon at all of its locations that offer it. The reduction, Sheetz said, includes auto and truck diesel fuel and will be good through Jan. 31, 2023. The national average price of diesel fuel on Monday was $4.64 a...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
199K+
Followers
86K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 4