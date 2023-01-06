Bitcoin and Ether gained in Tuesday morning trading in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, helped by signs inflation pressure is easing in the U.S. Solana posted the biggest gains and broke back into the top 10 list by market capitalization. BNB was the only token on the list to fall on a report the U.S. Justice Department is stepping up its probe into the token’s issuer and the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance Global.

18 HOURS AGO