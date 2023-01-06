ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

forkast.news

Coinbase to cut 20% of its remaining workforce

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., will be letting go of around 950 employees, or about 20% of its current workforce, as part of “a further restructuring plan,” which is expected to be “substantially complete” by the second quarter of 2023. Fast facts. In...
forkast.news

Where is the stablecoin market heading in 2023?

It’s safe to say that the cryptocurrency market had a rather bad year. Besides the fact that prices have been falling since November 2021, the industry faced a series of black swan events, such as Terra’s collapse last May, followed by the bankruptcy of multiple major digital asset lenders, and now, the FTX scandal.
forkast.news

Paycoin seeks reapproval after S.Korea suspends the payments token: report

PayProtocol, the South Korean issuer of payments-focused cryptocurrency Paycoin (PCI), will reapply for a local license to stay in business after the financial authority ordered the suspension of its business, the company announced on Monday, according to local media reports. Fast facts. Paycoin was developed under Danal Fintech Corp. and...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether extend rise; Cardano leads gains in top 10 cryptos

Bitcoin, Ethereum extended gains in afternoon trade in Asia on Monday along with the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Cardano rose the most in the last 24 hours, followed by Polygon, BNB and Dogecoin. Fast facts. Bitcoin rose 1.53% to US$17,210 at 4 p.m. in Hong Kong on...
forkast.news

Markets: Bitcoin, Ether rise with most of crypto market, Solana posts best start to the year for major token, BNB retreats amid Binance probe

Bitcoin and Ether gained in Tuesday morning trading in Asia along with most other top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies, helped by signs inflation pressure is easing in the U.S. Solana posted the biggest gains and broke back into the top 10 list by market capitalization. BNB was the only token on the list to fall on a report the U.S. Justice Department is stepping up its probe into the token’s issuer and the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance Global.
forkast.news

US prosecutors, SEC probes Digital Currency Group: report

U.S. prosecutors and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have started to investigate cryptocurrency-focused conglomerate Digital Currency Group (DCG), Bloomberg reported on Saturday, citing unnamed sources. Fast facts. Federal prosecutors are scrutinizing transfers between DCG and a subsidiary and have started to request interviews and documents. The SEC is also...
forkast.news

German government warns of ‘Godfather’ malware targeting banking, crypto apps

Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) issued a warning Monday about a malware called “Godfather” that generates a fake copy of a banking or crypto platform login screen to appropriate a user’s information and steal funds. Fast facts. German financial authorities said the malware targeted around...
forkast.news

U.S. subpoenas hedge funds in Binance probe: report

Federal prosecutors have reportedly issued subpoenas to several U.S. hedge funds that have dealt with the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance Global Inc., as part of a years-long probe into possible money-laundering rules violations, the Washington Post reported. Fast facts. According to the Washington Post’s two unnamed sources familiar...
