Read full article on original website
Aldona Figiel
4d ago
she looks like her dad all the kids look nothing like Kim because of plastic surgery none of the kids look like the mothers.
Reply
2
Related
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Son’s Face for the 1st Time in Christmas Photos With Daughter True
Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock Santa came to town! Khloé Kardashian celebrated her first Christmas since welcoming her baby boy with Tristan Thompson — and she revealed their little one's face for the first time. "❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the reality star, 38, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 26, alongside two photos of her holding her son […]
Fans React to Kanye West’s Daughter North West Wearing $120,000 Worth of Michael Jackson Memorabilia
Ye and Kim Kardashian bought Michael Jackson memorabilia for their oldest daughter, North West. Upon seeing North wearing these pieces, fans have shared mixed reactions.
webnewsobserver.com
Kanye West’s former bodyguard reveals shocking details about rapper’s marriage to Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are divorced but the ex-couple continues to be on the news for one reason or the other. For instance, a few recent reports have revealed shocking details about their marriage calling it affectionless. Yes, that’s right. And the revelation was made by none other than the ex-pair’s bodyguard himself, Steve Stanulis.
O.J. Simpson Finally Addresses Rumor That He’s Khloe Kardashian’s Father
O.J. Simpson finally addresses the rumor of him being Khloe Kardashian's father, "“The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true."
Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Michelle Obama Has The Perfect Response To Viral Clip Of Woman Calling Barack Obama 'Fine'
The former first lady revealed that the trending moment was the highlight of her husband's day.
Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower
Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Proof Kim Kardashian and Her 4 Kids Were Shining Bright This Christmas
Watch: North West PRANKS Kim Kardashian by Pretending to Shave Her Brows. Kim Kardashian is keeping up with the magic of the holiday season. As for the proof, look no further than the Kardashians star's latest family photo shared to Instagram Dec. 26. In the Christmas pic, taken by @pierresnaps, Kim is seen posing beside all four of her kids, North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, (whose dad is Kanye West).
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Grimes says her 2-year-old son with Elon Musk can identify 'obscure rocket design' and shadows 'engineering/strategy meetings'
The mother of the SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter CEO's son X previously said that he'd use the f-word when his "fake" rockets failed to take flight.
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
Not holding back. The Game slammed trolls that criticized the way his 12-year-old daughter, California Dream Taylor, was dressed in a new photo. The rapper – whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor – took to Instagram on...
Popculture
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'
Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021. PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE PEACE WITH THE FACT' THAT HE & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE...
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
netflixjunkie.com
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1091M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 8