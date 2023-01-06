Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again after a month’s lull as alert level raised to ‘red’
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began erupting on Thursday after a nearly month-long lull in volcanic activity.The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating the volcano has begun erupting inside Halemaumau crater at the summit caldera. The eruption began at 4.30pm local time, it said.The alert level has been raised to a warning and its aviation colour code to “red”.The US Geological Survey (USGS) earlier raised the alert level for Kilauea due to signs that magma was moving below the summit surface, indicating that the volcano might erupt. It said there were more earthquakes and changes in ground...
natureworldnews.com
Next Yellowstone Volcanic Eruption is Overdue, Possibly Magnitude 8 or Higher
(Photo : National Park Service / Wikimedia Commons) Some claim that the next volcanic eruption in Yellowstone is overdue and may occur with an intensity of Magnitude 8 or higher, however, accurate volcanic eruption predictions are still out of reach. Despite being dormant at the moment, the enormous supervolcano that...
Yellowstone Eruption Simulation Report to Reveal Plan If Volcano Blows
The last eruption of the Yellowstone supervolcano was about 70,000 years ago; no one knows for sure when the sleeping giant will next wake up.
Moment Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts once again, creating spectacular lava lake
Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano began erupting again on Thursday (5 January).One of the most active on Earth, this eruption comes less than a month after its previous one ended.Footage shows a lava lake forming, creating a spectacular scene in the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Known to be the younger and more active neighbour of Mauna Loa, which erupted in November for the first time since 1984, the Kilauea volcano has been erupting since 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Violence erupts in Mexico after son of drug lord El Chapo arrestedMartin Lewis urges Brits to check direct debit payments are correct with online toolZelenksy says Putin using ‘Christmas as a cover’ to stop Ukrainian advances
7.0-magnitude earthquake hits Vanuatu in Pacific
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu on Sunday, trigguring a tsunami warning in nearby waters.
New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By Asteroid Impact That Eradicated Dinosaurs
According to the Geological Society of America, the 'Chicxulub' asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probable trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]
Baffling find made on seafloor 100 miles off Maine, NOAA says. ‘What are the odds?’
“It makes you wonder about the poor soul who lost it.”
Officials Say California Town Is a ‘Total Mess’ After 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake
A California town is reeling after a 6.4. magnitude earthquake killed two residents and left their community a “total mess.” According to local officials, thousands are without power after the earthquake hit the coastal town of Rio Dell. In addition, people are without water after the quake caused a major water main break, according to Humboldt County officials on Tuesday. The earthquake also moved homes off their foundations when it struck the state’s northern coast.
msn.com
Deadly Yellowstone supervolcano could cause a 'nuclear winter' and kill 90,000
Slide 1 of 16: One of the magma reservoirs underneath the Yellowstone Caldera, a huge crater and supervolcano, holds a lot more liquid molten rock than scientists previously estimated, suggests new research published in Science. Photo: Dan Meyers/Unsplash. A lot more liquid molten rock. One of the magma reservoirs underneath...
Details emerge about woman killed in Hawaii shark attack
Family and friends are mourning a Bellingham, Washington, woman who died in an apparent shark attack during a Hawaii vacation earlier this month. Just days before her death, Kristine Allen wrote she was "following dreams" by learning to surf in Maui.Allen, 60, vanished Dec. 8 while snorkeling as a large shark was seen cruising the waters near Keawakapu Point in south Maui, her husband Blake Allen told The Bellingham Herald.The U.S. Coast Guard, the Maui Fire Department and ocean rescue teams searched for the woman from the water and by sky to no avail, and the search was called...
Humpback whale left with broken spine after vessel strike makes her "last journey" – a 3,000-mile swim to Hawaii
A beloved humpback whale named Moon was left with a broken spine and completely unable to use her tail to propel her through the sea after being struck by a ship. But she's now on a mission of "tenacity & tragedy," having swum more than 3,000 miles from Canada to Hawaii in what experts believe is her "last journey" before she dies.
‘Mind-blowing’ hidden network of magma chambers found under Hawaii’s volcanoes
A massive complex of flat, interconnected magma chambers has been found by scientists deep beneath volcanoes in Hawaii that seem to be responsible for a swarm of unexplained tiny earthquakes felt on the Big Island over the past seven years.Data gathered from seismic stations was used to chart out the structure of these pancake-like chambers, called “sills” and were mapped with “never-before-seen precision” by researchers, including those from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the US.The findings, published on Thursday in the journal Science, demonstrate that these magma chambers, which appear to be at depths ranging from around...
KTLA.com
A California resort has the deepest snow in the U.S.
An “atmospheric river” that brought significant rain to California this week has delivered a motherload of snowfall to the ski resorts. Mammoth Mountain reported 11-inches of fresh snow over 24 hours Wednesday and 37” over the past several days. Mammoth’s base depth ranges from 85” at the main lodge to 165” at the summit – the deepest snow among the nation’s major ski resorts, according to onthesnow.com.
Fish seen regurgitating 8-legged creature on deck of fishing boat, NOAA says
It happened during a fish survey in the Gulf of Maine.
Huge Waves Are Demolishing California’s Coastline
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As multiple atmospheric rivers pummel the Pacific Coast, Californians have been watching their coastline change shape—and surfers have been hunting down sheltered spots to take advantage of the swell. While the biggest waves came Thursday, the National Weather Service (NWS) extended a high-surf warning, which was originally set to expire at 9 A.M. Friday, to 9 P.M. this evening (though it was downgraded to an advisory).
Large Aggressive Shark Seen Feeding on Snorkeler: 'Red Cloud in the Water'
The woman's husband continued to look for her as the shark circled around him, but officials later confirmed she had been killed.
Futurism
A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth
A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall
Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
California earthquake: Video shows devastation from 6.4 magnitude tremor near San Francisco
A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Northern California early Tuesday morning, leaving thousands without power and causing widespread damage.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
124K+
Post
1091M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0