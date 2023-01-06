ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
MIX 94.9

Three Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10 in Big Lake

BIG LAKE (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 7:00 p.m. Sunday on Highway 10 in Big Lake. A car driven by 20-year-old Morgan Rassatt of Ramsey was going west while a vehicle...
BIG LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

KARE 11

How to protect your roof from ice dams this winter

NEW HOPE, Minn. — This winter is proving to be a grind for Minnesotans. "Its been tough, its been a brutal couple weeks we've had here," said David Porter, as he was cleaning off his roof in New Hope. "I'm going to be feeling it tonight and tomorrow for...
NEW HOPE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Locally Laid Egg Company Owner Talks About High Egg Prices

WRENSHALL, Minn. — Inflation has upped the prices on a lot of products at the grocery store, including eggs, but one farm in the Northland says it’s trying to keep prices down. The Locally Laid Egg Company has a farm in Wrenshall and also partners with Amish farms...
WRENSHALL, MN
willmarradio.com

Snowmobile accidents claim 3 lives

(Cambridge, MN) -- A second person has died from injuries sustained in a New Year's Day snowmobile crash in Isanti County's Bradford Township. 21-year-old Faith Nelson was a passenger on a sled driven by 21-year-old Hunter Melander of Cambridge. Hunter died on the scene. Nelson was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids where she later died of her injuries. Preliminary investigation indicates the two went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. Upon exiting the lake, Melander struck a tree. It's believed speed and impairment may have played a role in the crash.
CAMBRIDGE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable

Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
MINNESOTA STATE
thenewsleaders.com

Sheriff urges people to re-set their ‘smart phones’

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Department is urging people who wear Apple watches to adjust or re-adjust the settings on those watches or similar “smart” monitoring devices so they will not send out false alarms. Recently, the sheriff’s department has been receiving emergency alerts about falls or crashes,...
Bring Me The News

Report: Assisted living facility neglected heel wound that caused resident's death

An assisted living facility in Baxter was found to be in noncompliance with its license after a resident died of complications caused by a mistreated wound. The Minnesota Department of Health investigated an allegation of resident neglect at Diamond Willow of Baxter, an assisted living facility, in the fall. The department subsequently found determined that the facility had been out of compliance with its license after staff had failed to properly address the resident’s wound.
BAXTER, MN

