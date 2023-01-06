Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Harris-Chilton-Ruble House in Howard County, Missouri is over 190 years oldCJ CoombsHoward County, MO
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Related
abc17news.com
Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week
TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
abc17news.com
Mix of rain, sleet and snow hits Columbia
Three different weather events cycled across parts of Missouri Saturday: rain, sleet and snow. Columbia Public Works said it plans on having nine workers treat any potential problems on roads starting at 8 p.m. Caught in the mix, two girls walking in downtown Columbia, trying to keep as dry as...
kshb.com
Weather Blog: 1 main storm system in week ahead
We had a few sleet showers Saturday, but the system took until it was 50-100 mile east of here to get its act together. Sedalia to Columbia, MO to Illinois mostly along and north of Interstate 70 received around 1" of snow and slick roads. What is next? The four...
Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri experienced overnight snowfall for the first time since the start of 2023. ABC 17 Meteorologists say Mid-Mo saw below one-inch snow totals with isolated reports of two inches in northeastern Missouri. If you need to get out Sunday morning, you'll want to use caution as the roads could still be wet. The post Mid-Missouri sees overnight snowfall for the start of the New Year appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
'Everybody can do their part': Restored prairies bring wildlife back to Missouri
MONROE CITY — As beautiful as a tallgrass prairie in bloom is, establishing one is equally unglamorous. First invasive species, like autumn olive or bradford pear trees, have to be ripped out and burned. And even after prairie grass seeds are thrown, it won’t be pretty at first.
kjluradio.com
Arcing powerline in Montgomery County turns ground into glass
Montgomery County firefighters respond to three emergency calls Saturday night, while braving cold, snowy conditions. One call involved a rollover accident on Highway 19. By the time firefighters arrived, the driver had fled the scene. Another involved a report of a motor vehicle accident on I-70. But when firefighters arrived,...
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
kmmo.com
HIGHWAY 41 TO CLOSE NORTH OF MARSHALL
The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced that Highway 41 north of Marshall will be closed on Tuesday, January 10 and Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Work crews will be replacing the railroad crossing. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while work takes place.
kwos.com
Rotten egg smell in some JCMO neighborhoods
What’s that smell? Emergency crews were called out after a chemical spill at a Jefferson City pipeline terminal. The odorant that’s added to petroleum products leaked at the terminal Monday. It was carried into nearby neighborhoods. The chemical smells bad but isn’t dangerous.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
missourinetwork.tv
Plan your next trip to the Lake of the Ozarks
Central Missouri in the United States is home to the sizable artificial lake known as Lake of the Ozarks. It is a well-liked location for boating, and a variety of boats, including pontoons, ski boats, and personal watercraft, are available for rental. The lake has a lot of arms and coves, so there are many of places to explore and calm places to anchor.
abc17news.com
Silver Advisory canceled for missing Jefferson City man
COLE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Cole County Sheriff's Office has canceled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing Jefferson City man. Harold Tyrene Ross, 63, was located safe Sunday morning, according to the Cole County Sheriff's Office. Officials say he went missing from the Bristol Manor care facility at 510...
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
lakeexpo.com
UPDATE: Three Injured When School Bus & Vehicle Collide In Osage Beach
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Authorities have released more information about the school bus crash that injured three people on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Osage Beach Police Department issued the following press release on Monday:. On 01/07/2023 at approximately 5:34 a.m. the Osage Beach Police Department was dispatched to the...
Sedalia Woman Injured After Falling Asleep At The Wheel in Johnson County
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Kia Sorento, driven by 88-year-old Mary E. Morgan of Sedalia, was on US 50, west of NW 151st Road just before 5 p.m., when the driver fell asleep, traveled off the road and struck a guardrail, then an embankment and a yield sign.
kwos.com
5 car crash on the Mo River bridge
Two drivers are hurt in a five car chain reaction pile up on the Missouri River Bridge. Police say a box truck rear-ended a car, causing the accident. Two people had moderate injuries. The accident tied up rush hour traffic coming into Jefferson City Thursday.
Grain Valley Teen Injured in JoCo Rollover
A Grain Valley teenager was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Saturday afternoon in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Gracie R. Havard of Grain Valley, was on US 50, west of NW 251st Road (near Montserrat) just before 2:30 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Two juveniles injured in Jefferson City crash
Two juveniles are injured during a two-vehicle collision on Jefferson City’s west side. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Andrea Smith, 28, of Smithton, was driving on Highway 179 Friday afternoon when an oncoming car turned left in front of her onto Country Club Drive, causing the two to collide.
Closing Bar B Que Pit Stop Will Offer Limited Menu in Marshall
One of the things a lot of Sedalians have been talking about over the past week has been that Bar B Que Pit Stop, in the parking lot of Westlake's Ace, is closing. A lot are also making plans to stop in and enjoy their great bar-b-que one last time. There is some good news, you might be able to experience their bar-b-que in the future.
Comments / 0