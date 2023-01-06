TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO