11Alive

Woman shot near Old Fourth Ward, critically injured: Police

ATLANTA — A woman was critically injured after being shot Monday night. Officers were called to 444 Highland Avenue near Old Fourth Ward around 11:16 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman shot. She was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to a news...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Person killed after being hit by vehicle on I-75

ATLANTA — A person was struck and killed on a busy metro Atlanta highway overnight, according to Atlanta Police. This happened along I-75 southbound near Porsche Avenue. Officers said they responded just before midnight. Thus far, their investigation indicates that a man was laying in the roadway before being...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies

JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
JONESBORO, GA
11Alive

Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
GAINESVILLE, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall

A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon. According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway. There...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 73-year-old man last seen in Lithonia neighborhood

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man last see in Lithonia on Monday. Fredrick Thompson was last seen on Keystone Bend, police say. Thompson is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen...
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Jewelry thieves break through ceiling in heist, Canton police say

CANTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of burglarizing a jewelry store. The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week, according to Canton police. Police said the thieves triggered an alarm system just before midnight Jan. 4 at the store, which is off Cumming Highway.
CANTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
