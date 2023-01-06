Read full article on original website
2 hurt after person intentionally crashes car into Emory Hospital ER, police say
LITHONIA, Ga. — Emory Hillandale Hospital is open after a car drove into its waiting room Monday afternoon. DeKalb County police believe the crash was intentional. A spokesperson with the hospital system said the vehicle crashed into its facility around 1:30 p.m. Two people were hurt, but are expected to survive, according to police.
Man found shot to death in middle of Clayton road, police say
Police are investigating after a man was recently found shot to death in the middle of a Clayton County road, authorities confirmed Tuesday.
Woman shot near Old Fourth Ward, critically injured: Police
ATLANTA — A woman was critically injured after being shot Monday night. Officers were called to 444 Highland Avenue near Old Fourth Ward around 11:16 p.m. When they arrived, they found the woman shot. She was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition, according to a news...
Person killed after being hit by vehicle on I-75
ATLANTA — A person was struck and killed on a busy metro Atlanta highway overnight, according to Atlanta Police. This happened along I-75 southbound near Porsche Avenue. Officers said they responded just before midnight. Thus far, their investigation indicates that a man was laying in the roadway before being...
Two people killed in DeKalb County crash, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a deadly crash in DeKalb County, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, on Saturday around 2:25 p.m. officers responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road in reference to a car crash.
Two suspects turn selves in after teen shot during Jonesboro fight dies
JONESBORO, Ga. - Two outstanding suspects turned themselves in months after a teenager was killed during a drug and gun transaction. The initial incident took place the afternoon of Oct. 29. Police were called to the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro to investigate a person shot. Before they...
Man critical after Gainesville apartment shooting, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A man is critically hurt after a shooting at a Gainesville apartment complex, police said. Gainesville Police Department officers were called to the Shades Valley Apartments Monday evening after a man was shot outside of an apartment, according to the agency. He was rushed to the hospital where he was listed as critical.
Man shot after argument in apartment parking lot: Atlanta Police
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning off Constitution Road. The victim was then taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. They add that they believe he was shot after getting into an argument with another man...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing woman at Snellville car dealership: Authorities
SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A 23-year-old man is in custody, accused in the shooting death of a Snellville car dealership employee. It's been a month since 34-year-old Courtney Owens was shot and killed at Royal Court Motors in south Gwinnett County on Dec. 9. Police said Wesley Vickers is the one who pulled the trigger.
Two people shot inside of Perimeter Mall
A shooting inside of Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody on Jan. 6 led to two people being injured. According to Dunwoody police, at approximately 4:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall, located at 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in response to a call about shots fired. Some witnesses described a chaotic...
Crash on I-285 west in metro Atlanta impacts commute
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash on I-285 west impacted multiple lanes of traffic on Monday afternoon. According to Georgia 511 officials, three out of six lanes are blocked as crews work to clear the crash near the Peachtree Industrial Boulevard overpass, SR 13 and Buford Highway. There...
Cops: 2 dead in head-on collision in DeKalb
Two people died in a head-on collision in DeKalb County on Saturday afternoon, according to police.
70-year-old man hit, killed by unknown vehicle on I-75/85 southbound, police say
ATLANTA — A 70-year-old man is dead after police said he was hit and killed on Interstate 75/85 southbound on Saturday morning. Police told Channel 2 Action News the crash happened around 6:34 a.m. when police arrived to I-75/85 southbound near Pryor Road and found the 70-year-old in the roadway dead.
Two people dead after head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision on Hugh Howell Road Jan. 7. DeKalb police responded to the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:26 p.m. and found two vehicles that had hit head-on. The drivers were both taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died of their injuries.
Missing 73-year-old man last seen in Lithonia neighborhood
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man last see in Lithonia on Monday. Fredrick Thompson was last seen on Keystone Bend, police say. Thompson is described as being 6-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. He was last seen...
Jewelry thieves break through ceiling in heist, Canton police say
CANTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a group of thieves accused of burglarizing a jewelry store. The thieves broke into a Kay Jewelers through the ceiling last week, according to Canton police. Police said the thieves triggered an alarm system just before midnight Jan. 4 at the store, which is off Cumming Highway.
Stone Mountain chop shop busted, owner charged with elder abuse
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A chop shop in Stone Mountain has been busted after a multi-month investigation by the DeKalb County Police Department. An elderly resident reported losing $11,000 to the chop shop after they were sold a stolen vehicle with a fraudulent title. Police uncovered 20 fraudulent titles in total during the investigation as well as several other stolen vehicles.
2 drivers critically injured in Stone Mountain car accident
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Two drivers are fighting for recovery in the hospital after a serious car accident Saturday afternoon. Police said two drivers collided head-on into one another on the 5700 block of Hugh Howell Road around 2:25 p.m. Both drivers were critically injured in the accident and sent...
Army vet who just had a baby dies in shooting, shooter at large
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The search is on for the shooter who murdered an Army veteran in the Forest Park area. Police say they found the body of Ladaryus Bass in the middle of Martha Street the night before New Year’s Eve. Bass’ sister Shakeiba had a message for...
Person arrested in Clayton County after recording bike chase on TikTok
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Clayton County arrested an individual after he posted his own flight from police on social media. The man was fleeing from police on a rare sports bike. Police gave chase but ultimately lost track of him. A lieutenant searched social media and found footage...
