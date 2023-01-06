ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Forecast: Cold with a few breaks in the clouds

By Haleigh Vaughn
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=315fFA_0k5Tqvjp00

The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Haleigh Vaughn: Happy Friday! A few light flurries are possible in West Michigan this evening with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. Dry weather settles in overnight as clouds continue to break up. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Saturday with more cloud cover anticipated for Sunday. Both days will feature temperatures above freezing, reaching the middle 30s! A system will be tracking south of the state on Sunday which could provide a small chance of a wintry mix for our southern communities. This precipitation will be very light, if any. The majority of West Michigan will stay dry for the entire weekend. Broken clouds are again possible on Monday, but another round of cloud cover is likely on Tuesday with a passing cold front. A short burst of light snow will be possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. We're currently tracking a system for next week on Thursday and Friday which could bring a mix of rain, snow, and strong wind gusts. Stay tuned with the FOX 17 Weather Team for updates. Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TONIGHT: Drying out and clearing clouds. Lows in the middle 20s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a passing light snow shower, mostly south. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY : Mostly cloudy. Chance of flurries develops overnight. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with some early snow showers / flurries otherwise dry. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

THURSDAY: Rain develops through the day with otherwise cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

