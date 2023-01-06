Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Boston apartments as low as $1,257 per month in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
whdh.com
Plymouth woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy that sent her to the hospital
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll, 22, says she was driving on Quincy Shore Drive...
whdh.com
Investigators combing through trash at Peabody transfer station in search for missing Cohasset mother
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators could be seen digging through trash at a transfer station in Peabody on Monday night in an effort that sources say is related to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. The search was launched after Brian Walshe, 46, of Cohasset, told police...
whdh.com
Crews respond to deadly construction accident at Mass General Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders and OSHA were alerted to a fatal accident at Mass General Hospital on Monday after a construction worker fell several floors. Boston police confirmed an individual had died after what they were calling a “construction accident” occurred at 90 Blossom St., while officials with the Boston office of OSHA said they had been notified of a possible worker fall.
whdh.com
Neighbors of missing Cohasset woman eager for answers as search continues
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a missing Cohasset woman are eager for answers as the investigation into her disappearance continues. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
whdh.com
Construction worker takes a deadly fall at Mass General Hospital
BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker died Monday after falling several floors at Mass General Hospital. Emergency personnel were seen working on a deck about a third of the way up the building. Witnesses say the incident was shocking. “As soon as I looked down, I saw about a dozen...
whdh.com
‘I thought I was going to die’: Woman recalls road rage stabbing in Quincy
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Plymouth woman is still recovering after being stabbed in the head and arm with a pair of scissors during a road rage incident in Quincy on Saturday and she’s telling 7’s Victoria Price about the horrific experience. Hayley Driscoll says she was...
whdh.com
Police investigating shooting that left two people wounded at Brockton gas station
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two people were hospitalized after a shooting at a gas station near the center of Brockton, according to officials. Police said the shooting took place at a Speedway gas station on North Main Street sometime before 2:10 p.m. Details on the condition of the...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after man, woman shot in car in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car in Cambridge on Monday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Washington and Windsor streets around 8:15 p.m. found two victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car, according to police.
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash identified as active duty firefighter
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist who was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire Monday night has been identified as active duty firefighter and paramedic Todd “Woody” J. Berube. According to Nashua Firefighters, Berube has been a member of the Hudson Fire Department since 2002...
whdh.com
Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
liveboston617.org
Multiple Elderly Residents Rescued After Fire Erupts in Roxbury
On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at approximately 22:15 hours, Boston Firefighters, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers all responded to reports that a fire had broken out at 12 Homestead Street in Roxbury. First arriving companies reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the building. The first units arrived and immediately...
whdh.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
liveboston617.org
Boston Firefighters Quickly Knockdown Fire In Mattapan Apartment Building
At approximately 19:45 hours on Friday, January 6th 2023, Boston Fire dispatched Engine 52 to 247 Woodrow Ave in Mattapan for a report of a local alarm. Upon arriving on scene, Engine 52 quickly requested the Box be struck. Box 3625 was struck bringing the remainder of a full box...
whdh.com
Officials: Fire at former home of missing Cohasset woman ‘not suspicious’
One day after fire crews extinguished a fire that broke out in the attic of a home once owned by a missing Cohasset woman, officials said an investigation determined it was not suspicious in nature. Cohasset and state investigators determined the fire originated in the area of damaged piping connected...
whdh.com
Investigators return to home in Cohasset amid search for missing woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators could be seen returning to the home of missing Cohasset woman on Sunday hours before her husband was arrested in connection with her disappearance. As the search for mother of three Ana Walshe, 39, stretched on for another day, authorities could be seen returning to...
whdh.com
Green Line operator on trial in connection with crash that injured 27 people
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Green Line operator charged with gross negligence in connection with a July 2021 crash that sent 27 people to the hospital is on trial starting Tuesday. Prosecutors say Own Turner, 50, was speeding, going three times the legal limit when he plowed into the back of another trolley on Comm Ave in Boston. They say he did not apply the breaks.
Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage
One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
whdh.com
Police investigating possible shooting in Belmont
BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Belmont on Monday night after finding evidence of a shooting at the scene and learning that two possible gunshot victims were being treated at local hospitals. Officers responding to two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot...
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
whdh.com
MBTA says repairs at JFK/UMass station are almost complete
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA says workers are almost done making repairs at the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester. Crews spent the weekend fixing structural problems with the pedestrian bridge entrance to the stop on Columbia Road. That entrance is expected to reopen by the end of the week. Last...
Comments / 0