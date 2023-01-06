ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

whdh.com

Crews respond to deadly construction accident at Mass General Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - First responders and OSHA were alerted to a fatal accident at Mass General Hospital on Monday after a construction worker fell several floors. Boston police confirmed an individual had died after what they were calling a “construction accident” occurred at 90 Blossom St., while officials with the Boston office of OSHA said they had been notified of a possible worker fall.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Neighbors of missing Cohasset woman eager for answers as search continues

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Neighbors of a missing Cohasset woman are eager for answers as the investigation into her disappearance continues. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen early New Years Day. Her husband, 46-year-old Brian Walshe, was arraigned Monday on a charge of misleading a police investigation and ordered held on $500,000 bail after prosecutors described bloody evidence being found at the family’s home.
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Construction worker takes a deadly fall at Mass General Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A construction worker died Monday after falling several floors at Mass General Hospital. Emergency personnel were seen working on a deck about a third of the way up the building. Witnesses say the incident was shocking. “As soon as I looked down, I saw about a dozen...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after man, woman shot in car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man and woman were shot while sitting in a car in Cambridge on Monday. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the intersection of Washington and Windsor streets around 8:15 p.m. found two victims who had been shot while sitting inside a car, according to police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Motorcyclist killed in Hudson, NH crash

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A motorcyclist was killed in a violent crash in Hudson, New Hampshire on Monday night. Officers responding to a reported motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Derry Street and Route 102 found the injured motorcyclist and immediately began to administer life-saving measures, according to police.
HUDSON, NH
liveboston617.org

Multiple Elderly Residents Rescued After Fire Erupts in Roxbury

On Saturday, January 7th, 2023, at approximately 22:15 hours, Boston Firefighters, Boston EMS and Boston Police officers all responded to reports that a fire had broken out at 12 Homestead Street in Roxbury. First arriving companies reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the building. The first units arrived and immediately...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

Investigators return to home in Cohasset amid search for missing woman

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Investigators could be seen returning to the home of missing Cohasset woman on Sunday hours before her husband was arrested in connection with her disappearance. As the search for mother of three Ana Walshe, 39, stretched on for another day, authorities could be seen returning to...
COHASSET, MA
whdh.com

Green Line operator on trial in connection with crash that injured 27 people

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Green Line operator charged with gross negligence in connection with a July 2021 crash that sent 27 people to the hospital is on trial starting Tuesday. Prosecutors say Own Turner, 50, was speeding, going three times the legal limit when he plowed into the back of another trolley on Comm Ave in Boston. They say he did not apply the breaks.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Woman stabbed in Quincy due to road rage

One person was stabbed as a result of a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found people in an altercation near Bay State Road.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating possible shooting in Belmont

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a possible shooting in Belmont on Monday night after finding evidence of a shooting at the scene and learning that two possible gunshot victims were being treated at local hospitals. Officers responding to two 911 calls reporting shots fired in a parking lot...
BELMONT, MA
whdh.com

MBTA says repairs at JFK/UMass station are almost complete

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The MBTA says workers are almost done making repairs at the JFK/UMass station in Dorchester. Crews spent the weekend fixing structural problems with the pedestrian bridge entrance to the stop on Columbia Road. That entrance is expected to reopen by the end of the week. Last...
BOSTON, MA

