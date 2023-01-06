ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a Tour of These 12 Fabled Mansions in Upstate New York

These homes are absolutely gorgeous. But, have you been to any of them?. The 12 beautiful mansions described in this gallery have two things in common. One, almost all of them are not on the regular radar of tourists and those seeking adventures in Upstate New York. And two, these fascinating places all offer tours to the public, making them fantastic destinations for a creative day trip.
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
North West Dresses Up as Dad Kanye in TikTok With Kim Kardashian: WATCH

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter is causing some fans to do a double take due to the resemblance she shares with her father. In a TikTok shared to Kim and North's TikTok account, North West dresses as her father. Her look is complete with fake facial hair and a hat. While she shows off her makeover, Kanye's song "Bound 2" plays in the background, the sped up version of the song.
Dog Abandoned in Herkimer? Animal Control Asks You Keep An Eye Out

Officials with Herkimer Animal Control are looking for a dog that they believed was abandoned near Herkimer College. Herkimer Animal Control posted on Facebook Monday that 'Witnesses just saw two people in a black SUV throw a large black dog in the wooded area behind the college, by Brookwood Park, and surrounding areas."
HERKIMER, NY
Notre Dame Utica Appoints Interim Principal

New leadership at Notre Dame High School. The school's Board of Trustees announced this week the appointment of Richard Ambruso, of Utica, as interim principal of the Junior/Senior High School, effective through June of 2024, school officials announced this week. Amburso's Master's in Education was earned at SUNY Polytechnic, with...
UTICA, NY
