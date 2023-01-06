Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can applyAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
John Quiñones to be awarded ‘Champion for Youth’ by Boys and Girls Club of SA at February fundraising gala
SAN ANTONIO – John Quiñones, a Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio alumni, is set to be recognized at the organization’s Youth of the Year Gala next month. Quiñones will be awarded the prestigious “Champion for Youth” award. The ABC Correspondent and host...
Free Asian New Year Fest to take place Jan. 21-22 at San Antonio's Rolling Oaks Mall
The fest aims to celebrate the Asian Lunar New Year through music, dance, arts and crafts and cuisine.
KSAT 12
Preschoolers, teachers can get free, unlimited admission to SeaWorld San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Kids and teachers can get free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio for the 2023 season. Preschool and teacher cards give unlimited access to attractions, rides, and events like the Halloween Spooktacular and SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, but they have to register by the end of March.
news4sanantonio.com
New hospital for women and children features 'calming' art
SAN ANTONIO - There's a new Women's and Children's Hospital headed to the Medical Center. Funded with no tax rate increase, it will be part of University Health and will open to the public in August 2023. It will begin its first patient in July 2023. . The new 12-story,...
New hot springs to open soon near San Antonio's Hot Wells ruins
It will feature foot soaking, private bathing, and craft brews.
KSAT 12
Censorship focus of The Holocaust Learn and Remember series in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Now in its 11th year, The Holocaust Learn and Remember series this year will focus on censorship and how the Nazis used it go seize power. A new exhibit, “War of Ideas: Nazi Censorship and Book Burning,” will be on display at the Cody Library through Jan. 15 before moving to the Mission Library from Jan. 17-29.
KSAT 12
What to know about Monday’s MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in the first in-person MLK March in three years in San Antonio. The march starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, located at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr.
flicksandfood.com
Free School Discovery Day at The Doseum is Coming Soon
Free School Discovery Day at The Doseum In Celebration of National School Choice Week. During San Antonio Charter Moms largest free school discovery day event families can visit nearly 30 participating schools. San Antonio Charter Moms continues the School Discovery Day event series with its largest event yet to be...
KSAT 12
UTSA’s new high-tech downtown facility — San Pedro I — officially opens
SAN ANTONIO – Monday was the day local leaders, students and community members had been waiting for — UTSA’s new high-tech downtown facility, San Pedro I, officially opened. “This is awesome, I love it, it’s going to be so much fun honestly,” said UTSA student Zach Beesley....
First Look: San Antonio's new Go Fish Market offers extensive wine list, unexpected seafood takes
The new spot, located at 125 W. Grayson Street, will open to the public Thursday.
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location
If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio announces what’s open, closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16 and the City of San Antonio has announced its expected closures. City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. However, public safety and emergency services will remain open. The Martin...
The Wicked Wich pop-up gets permanent home on San Antonio's North Side
The home of 'The Beast' will open in Beacon Hill.
San Antonio's iconic Joseph's Storehouse Baking returns with new cookbook
The original bakery closed in 2014.
KSAT 12
Dedicate a live cockroach or rat to an ex and watch it get eaten at the San Antonio Zoo this Valentine’s Day
SAN ANTONIO – Vengeful exes can rejoice — the San Antonio Zoo’s ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ fundraiser has returned for another year. The fourth-annual fundraising event will begin Tuesday, Jan. 10, and go through Feb. 14. The program will allow people to purchase a live...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022
New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
KSAT 12
Cute video from San Antonio Zoo shows porcupine paying a visit to the lions
SAN ANTONIO – Elmer the porcupine is apparently not afraid of big cats at the San Antonio Zoo. The zoo posted a video of Elmer visiting the lions on Wednesday on Facebook. The video, which can be seen in the player above, shows a lion pawing at the porcupine and following it up and down the window.
KSAT 12
KSAT 12 announces new News Director Mario Orellana
KSAT12′s VP/GM Ashley Parker announced that Mario Orellana has been named News Director. “I’m thrilled to be able to announce that Mario is taking over the reins of our News Department with the departure of our previous News Director Bernice Kearney,” said Parker. Mario started at KSAT12...
This Spotify playlist is perfect for ‘90s San Antonio vibes
Alexa, play "La Charanga."
KSAT 12
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
Comments / 0