ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

New hospital for women and children features 'calming' art

SAN ANTONIO - There's a new Women's and Children's Hospital headed to the Medical Center. Funded with no tax rate increase, it will be part of University Health and will open to the public in August 2023. It will begin its first patient in July 2023. . The new 12-story,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Censorship focus of The Holocaust Learn and Remember series in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Now in its 11th year, The Holocaust Learn and Remember series this year will focus on censorship and how the Nazis used it go seize power. A new exhibit, “War of Ideas: Nazi Censorship and Book Burning,” will be on display at the Cody Library through Jan. 15 before moving to the Mission Library from Jan. 17-29.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

Free School Discovery Day at The Doseum is Coming Soon

Free School Discovery Day at The Doseum In Celebration of National School Choice Week. During San Antonio Charter Moms largest free school discovery day event families can visit nearly 30 participating schools. San Antonio Charter Moms continues the School Discovery Day event series with its largest event yet to be...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Ash Jurberg

San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second location

If you love pizza, then I have some good news for you. Popular pizza restaurant Via 313 opened its second location in San Antonio today. The first location opened in August 2022 at 8435 Wurzbach Rd, and it is already the number one ranked pizza in San Antonio, according to Yelp reviewers. The demand has led to Via 313 opening a second location in Culebra Commons.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022

New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

KSAT 12 announces new News Director Mario Orellana

KSAT12′s VP/GM Ashley Parker announced that Mario Orellana has been named News Director. “I’m thrilled to be able to announce that Mario is taking over the reins of our News Department with the departure of our previous News Director Bernice Kearney,” said Parker. Mario started at KSAT12...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy