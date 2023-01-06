ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

KSAT 12

New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022

New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says

SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Grease fire forces evacuation of Converse businesses

SAN ANTONIO – Cleanup is underway following a grease fire at a restaurant in Converse late Monday night. The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. at Wu’s Kitchen in the 8200 block of FM 78, not far from Crestway Road. Firefighters said they got a call...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Upper levels of I-10 reopen after early-morning utility pole fire

SAN ANTONIO – The upper levels of Interstate 10 near Frio Street have reopened in both directions Tuesday morning following a utility pole fire, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The lower levels have been open, but drivers have been dealing with major delays. The San Antonio Fire...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
CHINA GROVE, TX
KSAT 12

Northeast Side gun shop targeted by would-be burglar

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and some strong metal locks appear to have stopped a burglary suspect from getting into a Northeast Side gun shop. Edward DeWees, the owner of Ranger Firearms, told KSAT 12 News that he got a call from police around 5 a.m. Tuesday, telling him that someone had attempted to break into his business.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

