Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can applyAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
New Braunfels, San Antonio make list of hottest ZIP codes in U.S. in 2022
New data from real estate company Opendoor shows New Braunfels and San Antonio were two of the hottest places to buy real estate in the United States in 2022. Opendoor released the top 20 list of most popular ZIP codes, which were ranked by the number of total homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.
KSAT 12
$5 or less pOpshelf stores expanding in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – POpshelf, a low-cost store chain from Dollar General, is expanding in San Antonio. The retailer, which sells the majority of items at $5 or less, is now open at 1231 Austin Highway, a news release states. The stores sell home decor, health and beauty items, arts...
KSAT 12
UTSA’s new high-tech downtown facility — San Pedro I — officially opens
SAN ANTONIO – Monday was the day local leaders, students and community members had been waiting for — UTSA’s new high-tech downtown facility, San Pedro I, officially opened. “This is awesome, I love it, it’s going to be so much fun honestly,” said UTSA student Zach Beesley....
KSAT 12
Ringtail responsible for outage in Boerne; power restored, city says
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: Power has been restored to the Boerne area. According to the Bandera Electric Cooperative Twitter page, if you’re still experiencing an outage, report it by using the myBEC app or call 866-226-3372, option 2, for more information. According to Chris Shadrock, director of communications...
KSAT 12
San Antonio has more green space than any other major Texas city, report finds
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio was recently ranked as the No. 1 city in Texas with the most green space. A report from Lawn Love ranked nearly 100 of the biggest cities in the U.S. to determine which area had the highest amount of green space. San Antonio came...
KSAT 12
Grease fire forces evacuation of Converse businesses
SAN ANTONIO – Cleanup is underway following a grease fire at a restaurant in Converse late Monday night. The fire was called in just before 10 p.m. at Wu’s Kitchen in the 8200 block of FM 78, not far from Crestway Road. Firefighters said they got a call...
KSAT 12
Growing foster care organization receives $400K grant to buy new vehicles to drive children daily
SAN ANTONIO – For a local foster care organization exploding in size, there are some crucial necessities, like transportation for over 800 foster kids they serve. SJRC Texas used to run two residential campuses serving about 75 kids in total. “We serve now over 800 children,” said SJRC Chief...
KSAT 12
Upper levels of I-10 reopen after early-morning utility pole fire
SAN ANTONIO – The upper levels of Interstate 10 near Frio Street have reopened in both directions Tuesday morning following a utility pole fire, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The lower levels have been open, but drivers have been dealing with major delays. The San Antonio Fire...
KSAT 12
Firefighters investigate cause of fire at home in China Grove
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a home in China Grove on Tuesday morning. Bexar County firefighters received a report of the fire at 7:40 a.m. in the 3200 block of Gopher Hill, near U.S. Highway 87 East. A Bexar County spokesperson said...
KSAT 12
Crews respond to East Side fire; building a total loss, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned building on the East Side is considered a total loss following a fire early Sunday morning, the San Antonio Fire Department said. The fire was called in around 1:40 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of N. New Braunfels. Upon arrival, SAFD...
KSAT 12
What to know about Monday’s MLK March and Celebration in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Tens, if not hundreds of thousands of people are expected to participate in the first in-person MLK March in three years in San Antonio. The march starts at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Academy, located at 3501 Martin Luther King Dr.
KSAT 12
Northeast Side gun shop targeted by would-be burglar
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and some strong metal locks appear to have stopped a burglary suspect from getting into a Northeast Side gun shop. Edward DeWees, the owner of Ranger Firearms, told KSAT 12 News that he got a call from police around 5 a.m. Tuesday, telling him that someone had attempted to break into his business.
KSAT 12
San Antonio gun shop owner frustrated after business hit multiple times by burglars
SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a Northeast Side gun shop says he is fed up with burglars who have targeted his business multiple times. A report from San Antonio police says they were notified about the latest break-in at Ranger Firearms, located in the 1300 block of Austin Highway, around 5 a.m. Tuesday.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio announces what’s open, closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
SAN ANTONIO – Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16 and the City of San Antonio has announced its expected closures. City Hall and most municipal offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. However, public safety and emergency services will remain open. The Martin...
KSAT 12
At least 3 families displaced after fire rips through home in NE Bexar County, officials say
At least three families in Northeast Bexar County are looking for a new place to stay after a large fire destroyed a home Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials. The fire occurred just after 3 p.m. Sunday in the 8900 block of Twin Creekfarm, off Crestway Road near FM 78.
KSAT 12
New video shows intensity of fire that displaced Converse family, spread to multiple homes
SAN ANTONIO – New video shows the intensity of a fire that destroyed a local family’s home in Northeast Bexar County. The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm in Converse. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and looked outside, and the home...
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
KSAT 12
Resident shoots, kills suspected burglar who kicked down door of North Side apartment, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man shot and killed a suspected burglar who kicked down the door to his apartment north of downtown on Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. in the 500 block of W. Euclid Avenue, near San Pedro Avenue.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane, near Thousand Oaks Drive. It’s unclear what led...
KSAT 12
John Quiñones to be awarded ‘Champion for Youth’ by Boys and Girls Club of SA at February fundraising gala
SAN ANTONIO – John Quiñones, a Boys and Girls Club of San Antonio alumni, is set to be recognized at the organization’s Youth of the Year Gala next month. Quiñones will be awarded the prestigious “Champion for Youth” award. The ABC Correspondent and host...
Comments / 0