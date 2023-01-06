ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

10TV

1 critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured in a shooting in northeast Columbus on Monday. Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of Clock Court. He was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made and no...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 killed in shooting near Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting on the Near East Side of Columbus Tuesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Oak Street near Franklin Park just before 9 a.m. Police told 10TV that a person was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman charged in death of child, 5, in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has been charged in the death of a five-year-old child, according to Columbus police. Police responded to a call Monday night on the 3200 block of Valley Park Drive, when police began investigating the child’s death as “suspicious.” The woman, Saado Mohamed Adam, 44, was arrested Tuesday and is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
10TV

Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 dead after South Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead following a shooting in the South Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue just after 5 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m., police say.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Saturday night. The shooting was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue, according to Columbus police. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The teen […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

14-year-old boy injured in southwest Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in southwest Columbus early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Mound Street shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Police found a teenage boy...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body found in Perry County roadway

Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. NBC4 Midday 70 South Harris Ave. NBC4 Midday 70 South Harris Ave. How to spot job offer scams. NBC4 Today pledge 011023. NBC4 Today Clock Ct. shooting. NBC4 Today infant death. Morning...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAJ

Altoona man killed in crash near Columbus

LONDON, Ohio (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed early Saturday morning outside of Columbus, Ohio. In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which was shared from WTAJ’s sister station WCMH, James M. Lego, 46, was killed after crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 70. After hitting the concrete wall, Lego was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman arrested in downtown shooting claims self defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman Saturday night in downtown Columbus was arraigned on Monday. Ja’Lynn Davis, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with felonious assault after police said Davis got into a fight with a 27-year-old woman, grabbed a handgun and shot her. The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
