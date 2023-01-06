Read full article on original website
1 critically injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was injured in a shooting in northeast Columbus on Monday. Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of Clock Court. He was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made and no...
1 killed in shooting near Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting on the Near East Side of Columbus Tuesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Oak Street near Franklin Park just before 9 a.m. Police told 10TV that a person was...
Woman charged in death of child, 5, in North Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has been charged in the death of a five-year-old child, according to Columbus police. Police responded to a call Monday night on the 3200 block of Valley Park Drive, when police began investigating the child’s death as “suspicious.” The woman, Saado Mohamed Adam, 44, was arrested Tuesday and is […]
One dead after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
Local Waste Services employee fired after Reynoldsburg road rage incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A public service employee has been fired following an incident on East Broad Street last Thursday. “It was just…it was insane,” Laci Wilson said. Wilson says she and her sister were headed home after work when they noticed a firetruck coming up behind them with its lights on and pulled over. Directly behind them was a driver with Local Waste Services.
Police: 1 dead after South Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman is dead following a shooting in the South Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus Sunday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 700 block of Butler Avenue just after 5 p.m. She was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m., police say.
Suspect arrested in fatal Ohio shooting
Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan.
One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
One critical after South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting in the South Linden section of Columbus Saturday night. The shooting was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. on the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue, according to Columbus police. The victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The teen […]
14-year-old boy injured in southwest Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being shot in southwest Columbus early Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Mound Street shortly after 1 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Police found a teenage boy...
Body found in Perry County roadway
Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. Body found in Perry County roadway. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3CBqmlf. NBC4 Midday 70 South Harris Ave. NBC4 Midday 70 South Harris Ave. How to spot job offer scams. NBC4 Today pledge 011023. NBC4 Today Clock Ct. shooting. NBC4 Today infant death. Morning...
Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
Suspect sought in 2020 killing of teen in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for information to help solve the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in September of 2020. According to Crime Stoppers, on the afternoon of Sept. 29, 2020, Dewaun Lewis-Taylor was found in the area of Heatherton Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. Lewis-Taylor was taken […]
Hilltop house where baby died from fentanyl gets boarded up by city
The latest news and previous stories on criminal activity at or near 70 South Harris Avenue can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west-side Columbus home with a history of drug-related complaints, violence and death has been shut down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced today that the City […]
Altoona man killed in crash near Columbus
LONDON, Ohio (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was killed early Saturday morning outside of Columbus, Ohio. In a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which was shared from WTAJ’s sister station WCMH, James M. Lego, 46, was killed after crashing into a concrete wall along Interstate 70. After hitting the concrete wall, Lego was […]
One dead, one critical after two-car crash in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another remains in the hospital after a two-car crash Friday evening in Groveport. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, two people were inside a Toyota SUV going south on State Route 317 at 8:20 p.m. While the driver of the Toyota was attempting to turn […]
Woman arrested in downtown shooting claims self defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman who was arrested for allegedly shooting another woman Saturday night in downtown Columbus was arraigned on Monday. Ja’Lynn Davis, 28, was arrested Saturday and charged with felonious assault after police said Davis got into a fight with a 27-year-old woman, grabbed a handgun and shot her. The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. on the 400 block of West State Street.
