Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Break Into Billie Eilish’s Family Home

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty

LAPD officers arrested a man late Thursday who appeared to be attempting to break into Billie Eilish’s childhood home, ABC 7 reports. Officers are said to have attended the scene at around 9:15 p.m. in the Highland Park area of Los Angeles after receiving reports of a man in dark clothes jumping over a fence into the yard. It’s not yet clear if the home was occupied at the time of the alleged break-in attempt or if anything was taken from the house. Both Eilish, 21, and her collaborator brother, Finneas O’Connell , 25, were raised in the home, which their parents still own, public records reportedly show.

Read it at ABC 7

