Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Missing Cohasset mom Ana Walshe's husband seen on camera as police return to home, children removed
The convicted art fraudster husband of missing Cohasset, Massachusetts, mom Ana Walshe was spotted on camera Sunday as police checked the family home again for clues.
These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up
In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
Popculture
Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Dates
Emily Ratajkowski is getting real about dating post-divorce after being recently linked to stars like Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt. The model, who filed for divorce from Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September amid rumors that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, confessed she attracts the "worst men" on her podcast High Low With EmRata.
Kim Kardashian Hints That She Has a 'Flirt Going On the Side' After Her Pete Davidson Split
Kim Kardashian isn’t thinking about Pete Davidson one bit after she broke up with him last August. Even though the SKIMS founder swears she’s committed to staying single for now, she’s teasing her fans that there might be a new mystery man in her life. The 42-year-old reality star shared the news on the Goop podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow as she analyzed her three marriages. “I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one],” she said. “The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly...
Ex-'SNL' Star Pete Davidson’s Mom Tired Of His Womanizing Ways, Ready For Him To Settle Down: Sources
Casanova comic Pete Davidson’s no-nonsense mother has grown sick of his womanizing ways — and demanded he get serious about his love life, RadarOnline.com has learned. Amy Waters Davidson, 53, has long been supportive of her firstborn’s entertainment career. However, insiders spilled that she’s having a hard time with the former Saturday Night Live star’s reputation as a sex maniac!“She’d liked to see him settle down and find a nice girl who’s marriage material — not some fame-hugging celebrity,” dished the source. Pete, 29, has racked up quite the romantic resume, having wooed Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and...
Jerry Seinfeld's beach body is no laughing matter while on vacation in St. Barts
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld showed off his fit physique during a St. Barts vacation with his wife Jessica.
Texas ranch owner near border catches men attempting to break into house
A Texas ranch owner has filmed the attempted break-in of her home, 50 mile from the besieged southern border, as officials deal with a surge in "gotaways."
The most awkward and embarrassing Kamala Harris ‘word salads’ of 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris generated a lot of attention throughout 2022 with her bizarre and often embarrassing "word salads" on a variety of topics.
Defrocked Catholic priest Frank Pavone speaks out: ‘Known' for decades that some bishops ‘hate’ pro-life work
Roman Catholic priest and vocal pro-life advocate Frank Pavone was interviewed following the Vatican removing him from the priesthood over alleged "blasphemous communications."
Children's 'torture chamber' reported in Ukraine: official
A torture chamber that housed children was uncovered in Kherson as authorities investigated human rights abuses, a top Ukrainian official said.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ fans outraged over Pat Sajak’s comment about daughter Maggie: 'Nepotism at its best'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak is facing criticism from fans after he commented on his daughter Maggie's "good" hosting skills, and viewers are accusing him of nepotism.
Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"
Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Los Angeles Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Engaged To Actor & Comedian Jay Mohr
Jeanie Buss, 61, and Jay Mohr, 52, will be heading down the aisle soon! The Los Angeles Lakers owner and actor, who have been dating for several years, recently got engaged after he proposed, according to TMZ Sports. A source told the outlet that the lovebirds bonded over sports and comedy and are excited to spend the rest of their lives together.
Pope Benedict's last words, according to his bedside nurse
Pope Benedict XVI's last words, spoken in Italian on his death bed on Dec. 31, were recorded by his attending nurse, according to Vatican reports.
Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee
Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
Mark Wahlberg says he looks just like his daughter, Grace, in throwback picture with long hair
Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a side-by-side post of an old picture of him with long hair alongside a current picture of his 12-year-old daughter, Grace.
JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin' Donuts Habit
Ben Affleck has become synonymous with Dunkin' after going viral various times over the years.
