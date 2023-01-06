ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 2

Bologna & mayo
4d ago

You dating Pete Davidson so what do you expect? You are what you attract, no real man wants that after that heathen got to you.

Reply
3
Related
SheKnows

These Photos of Pete Davidson & His Rumored New Love Prove Their Chemistry Might Be Heating Up

In Hollywood, it doesn’t take much for dating rumors about two single people to start swirling. With Pete Davidson and the world’s special interest in his dating life, that couldn’t be more true. Most recently, The King of Staten Island star was pictured with actress Chase Sui Wonders – his former costar in Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. Though their outing at the New York Rangers game last week might’ve meant nothing, recent pictures indicate their relationship might be heating up. According to Page Six, the two were spotted outside Davidson’s apartment building on Monday Dec 19. Reports show that they were...
Popculture

Emily Ratajkowski Says She Attracts the 'Worst Men' After Pete Davidson Dates

Emily Ratajkowski is getting real about dating post-divorce after being recently linked to stars like Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt. The model, who filed for divorce from Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard in September amid rumors that he had been unfaithful during their marriage, confessed she attracts the "worst men" on her podcast High Low With EmRata.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hints That She Has a 'Flirt Going On the Side' After Her Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian isn’t thinking about Pete Davidson one bit after she broke up with him last August. Even though the SKIMS founder swears she’s committed to staying single for now, she’s teasing her fans that there might be a new mystery man in her life.  The 42-year-old reality star shared the news on the Goop podcast with Gwyneth Paltrow as she analyzed her three marriages. “I feel, honestly, my last marriage was my first real [one],” she said. “The first one, I just don’t know what was happening. The second one, I felt like I wanted to be married so badly...
RadarOnline

Ex-'SNL' Star Pete Davidson’s Mom Tired Of His Womanizing Ways, Ready For Him To Settle Down: Sources

Casanova comic Pete Davidson’s no-nonsense mother has grown sick of his womanizing ways — and demanded he get serious about his love life, RadarOnline.com has learned. Amy Waters Davidson, 53, has long been supportive of her firstborn’s entertainment career. However, insiders spilled that she’s having a hard time with the former Saturday Night Live star’s reputation as a sex maniac!“She’d liked to see him settle down and find a nice girl who’s marriage material — not some fame-hugging celebrity,” dished the source. Pete, 29, has racked up quite the romantic resume, having wooed Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and...
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
netflixjunkie.com

Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee

Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
Fox News

Fox News

927K+
Followers
4K+
Post
716M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy